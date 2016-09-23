The 5 Designs That Could Replace An Infamous NYC Transit Hub

New York City is finally on the road to getting rid of its heinous Port Authority bus terminal. Yesterday, the Port Authority unveiled five finalist designs for a reimagined terminal as a part of its international design and deliverability contest .

The Port Authority has been exploring the idea of replacing the 65-year-old bus terminal in earnest since 2015. Besides being an eyesore on the outside and a byzantine labyrinth inside, the bus terminal is hugely overburdened with commuters. And with an increase in demand for bus service across the Hudson, it will only get worse: The agency expects to see 337,000 daily commuters pass through the terminal by 2040, an increase of nearly 69% from 2011.

But redesigning the building has been complicated. The contest came under fire after politicians and community members protested that the Port Authority wasn’t sufficiently consulting the public on the project. Then there’s the issue of the estimated price of the proposals, ranging from $3.7 billion to a mind-boggling $15.3 billion. Port Authority makes it clear that these proposals are a starting point for what will likely be a much longer design process. “My instinct is that no one is going to emerge…as the final concept,” Port Authority Chairman John Degnan told AM New York. “There may be ideas in each of them–we certainly like the components that don’t require eminent domain or acquisition of private property. Some of them, you can gauge here yourself, by expense or other consideration, are probably not going to survive.”

Regardless, one of the designs below is expected to serve as a foundation for the redesigned transit hub–and in doing so, will eventually transform the neighborhood, along with the city itself. Check them out below, in order from least to most expensive.

At an estimated cost of $3.7 billion, New York-based firm Pelli Clarke Pelli wants to build a 25% smaller “transit center” located west of Ninth avenue. Dubbed “Times Square West,” the terminal connects the under-construction Hudson Yards to Times Square and aims to bring jobs and retail to the area.

The $4.2 billion proposal, proposed by the New York arm of Dutch firm Arcadis, would put a new bus terminal on Dyer Avenue between 9th and 10th avenue–but would only build on land already owned by the Port Authority. The firm’s design calls for a new pedestrian plaza over Dyer Avenue, which would allow for a car-free entrance to the terminal, as well as a new 7 train stop nearby.

New York-based firm Perkins Eastman’s $5.4 billion proposal puts the new bus terminal in the lowest floor of the Jacob Javits Center. It would take all buses, trucks, and ramps off city roads and relocate them underground, as well as connect with a new 7 train station.