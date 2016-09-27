Kano Taught Thousands Of People To Build Computers. Next Up? Gadgets

When Kano launched on Kickstarter in 2013, it quickly earned a cult following. The company’s mission sounded familiar: to make building a computer and learning how to code as simple and fun as playing with LEGO bricks. Thanks in large part to the design of its story-based instructional guide and intuitive snap-together components, it went on to sell over 100,000 kits to customers in 90 countries and become part of 4,000 educational programs; to date, Kano’s user community has written over 19 million lines of code.

Now, the company is expanding from computers to gadgetry, with three new kits that aim to demystify, educate, and empower people about the inner workings of consumer tech. Launching today on Kickstarter, Kano is introducing a camera, Bluetooth speaker, and pixel grid, with a goal of raising $500,000 to get the $129 kits into production.

“We’re trying to build a system and platform and that embodies a creative computing brand,” says Alex Klein, CEO and co-founder of Kano (which was a 2014 Innovation By Design finalist). “[The company] has to be global, has to speak to what the new generation cares about, and be unabashed about taking on the older computing brands. We’ve definitely got some exciting kits, but it’s more about winning the war of ideas and embedding creativity in our culture.”

“It’s about curiosity, and giving people a sense of control of this ever-present but invisible world of the screen that’s around us all the time.”

The challenge lay in applying Kano’s values and design language to a set of devices that would naturally extend from the backbone of the brand–its computing platform. Like the computer, the camera, speaker, and pixel grid arrive as a kit of parts that users assemble. Once completed, there’s an instructional guide that users can follow to connect their device to Kano’s online programming platform–which is web browser based–and customize the what their gadgets can do.

Kano has grown since its early days, and today it has an in-house design team that’s about seven people strong. But to help guide its new product line and crowdfunding campaign, the company enlisted the design consultancy Map, which collaborated with Kano on its original Kickstarter and subsequent screen kit.

“We were looking for products that were familiar, but could be expanded, unpicked, and where you could do something exciting with a line of code–that was the core,” says Jon Marshall, principal of Map. “They’re three very simple archetypes that exist in our lives, just like the computer. The kind of strength in what we’ve done is taking [the products] apart asking, what is it? The camera is a lens, it’s a flash, it’s timers, it’s sensors. People can play around with it. There are different lenses you can snap on, different programmable effects, and a range of different modules you can plug in, like a little sensor that senses movement so you can plug it in and write some code so it takes a picture when there is movement. People can play around with it and develop their own projects.”

The first kit was built around a Raspberry Pi, and the design challenge there revolved around the packaging, the housing, the keyboard, and cables. The camera, speaker, and pixel grid are designed from the ground up. “The industrial design challenge was to take the best things from the existing Kano screen kit in terms of design language and materials, the unboxing experience, and the storytelling approach to building and what could we translate easily to these new products.”