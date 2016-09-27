Guidelines For Contributed Essays On Co.Design

Co.Design accepts contributed essays from designers, academics, and business leaders. We don’t accept stories written by PR people. Writers should be experts in their field and should only cover topics on which they can speak authoritatively.

What Can I Write About?

We accept fresh think pieces, advice columns, and reported essays about design. Please research your idea to make sure it hasn’t been covered on Co.Design or in another publication.

Your story should present an argument and back it up with evidence. It’s not enough to assert something. The assertion has to be supported convincingly and compellingly.

We don’t accept promotional stories. You can’t mention your own company or product in a story. Similarly, you can’t discuss companies or products in which you have a financial stake unless you explicitly disclose it. If you would like us to cover your company or product, please email our general tips line: CoDTips@fastcompany.com.

Should I Send A Pitch First?

Yes. Don’t send a completed essay unless otherwise instructed.

How Should I Format My Pitch?

Explain briefly–in a paragraph or two–what argument you’d like to make and what evidence you would use to back it up. Subject line should be “Contributed Essay Pitch: Working Title Of The Story.”

Should I Include A Writing Sample?

Yes. If you have been published, please include links to no more than three clips. If you have not been published, please attach a recent piece of writing.