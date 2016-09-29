An Algorithm Gives This 3D-Printed Table Countless Permutations

The Rio table seems pretty conventional at first glance. Designed by the architecture firm Studio Integrate for the British furniture brand Morgan , it has a glass top and tapered wood legs.

But look closer, and you’ll notice a 3D-printed base that joins the two together. That sculptural latticework is made by an algorithm. The algorithm subtly changes the form for every base Morgan fabricates while hewing to a set of parameters for the minimum and maximum thickness of the latticework and ensuring the whole thing is structurally sound. The result is an organic-looking, computer-made design that’s just as unique as a handmade piece.

The Rio table debuted at the London Design Fair earlier this month. Visit morganfurniture.co.uk for more.DB