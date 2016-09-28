Photographing All 211 New York Public Library Branches

The neighborhood library has been a cornerstone of American civic space, providing a free hub for learning and ideas, for centuries. But with the rise of the internet, the role of the library has come into question. The architectural photographer Elizabeth Felicella has traveled all over New York City to photograph all 211 branches of the city’s public library. With her series, Reading Room, she argues that these buildings are not only historically significant–they are also living reflections of the communities they serve.

“I think there is no question of their relevance,” Felicella says. “I think libraries wrote the book on relevance, literally. Libraries have always been evolving in response not only to technology but also to local communities and other changing public needs.”

“In this moment as a culture, it’s significant that you go to a library to think or to question or to reflect.”

Over the past eight years, Felicella has ridden public transit to every library branch in the city, capturing not only their architecture and their nooks and crannies, but also the little adaptations that librarians and custodians have conjured to better retrofit the space to changing times. She recalls one now-dismantled library in Elmhurst, Queens, that had an ad hoc garden in front. Its custodian would run hoses through the building itself in order to water the plants–his way of adapting an older building to new uses.

Many of these casual improvisations are eventually formalized by the libraries themselves. The Hamilton Grange Library in Hamilton Heights, in upper Manhattan, recently converted its custodian’s apartment–a typical feature in libraries from the early 20th century, whose boilers needed constant tending. Today, this apartment is a space for teens with a dedicated music area, framed by a circular glass sound barrier so the rest of the library’s patrons are undisturbed.

But the libraries Felicella finds most exciting are the ones that reveal how their role in society has evolved through architecture.

She photographed the Kingsbridge Library in the Bronx, which has had a home in three different buildings. Spanning more than 110 years of life in the Bronx, these buildings represent its evolution. The original is a small library funded in the 1900s by Andrew Carnegie, who paid for more than 100 libraries, two-thirds of which are in New York City. “It was very much a little house,” she says of this first library, almost like a living room. When the neighborhood outgrew it, another was built around the corner in 1955. This midcentury, two-story building is anything but ornamental, built with white brick and a flat roof–which Felicella says was in keeping with the simple, pragmatic style of public architecture at the time. In 2011, the branch reopened across the street in a third brand-new building that won one of the city’s excellence in design awards during its construction.

“That building looks almost more like a station, like a transportation hub. It serves a lot of people coming in and out,” she says. “There are places to read and work. There are lots of people picking up and dropping off. In each building, you can read that. That’s something that amazes me about the library. They really are a time line, a living time line.”