5 Big Ideas For Better Housing From The White House

Homeownership has been tied to the American dream for decades, but the recession and enduringly volatile real estate market has made it harder for many Americans keep a roof over their heads, let alone sign their names to a deed. Meanwhile, for renters, an endless cycle of gentrification and displacement has fueled urban inequity for decades.

But there are still glimmers of hope for affordable housing, and this week the Obama Administration offered one–in the form of a document called the Housing Development Toolkit. It’s a game plan for fixing the broken policies that have fueled the housing crisis across the country.

“Over the past three decades, local barriers to housing development have intensified, particularly in the high-growth metropolitan areas increasingly fueling the national economy,” the report states. “The accumulation of such barriers–including zoning, other land use regulations, and lengthy development approval processes–has reduced the ability of many housing markets to respond to growing demand.”

By and large, the proposals aren’t new; progressive cities have been implementing many of the strategies–like densification, inclusionary zoning, and changing off-street parking laws–for years. Yet to some stubborn cities, the White House’s stamp of approval on the practices might lend an air of legitimacy–or at least some sorely needed evidence to convince NIMBY constituents.

Here’s how the White House is trying to remake our cities–and the precedent-setting projects that prove the ideas can work.

Idea: The White House suggests allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs)–a secondary unit on a lot–to beef up housing supply. This type of development densifies neighborhoods while respecting the scale of existing structures.

Cities That Have Done It: Cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Austin are revisiting zoning codes to allow ADUs, increasing the number of rental units on the market.