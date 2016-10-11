Redesigning The Most Remote Village On Earth

Tristan da Cunha is frequently called the most remote settlement on earth–even on the island, where a sign declares the fact and welcomes visitors, which tend to be few and far between. Tristan sits on an active volcano in the Atlantic, more than a thousand miles from land in any direction (“far from the maddening crowd,” as its official website explains). Its population has fluctuated between 3 and 300 over the centuries. Only eight boats visit every year, and the main industry is lobster farming.

It’s a model for radical self-sufficiency, a village built only on what is available on the island, a community that has fervently maintained its culture and livelihood for generations. “It took an extraordinary breed of people, ready to live at the margins of life, to settle and eventually thrive in the world’s most isolated community,” reads Tristan’s history page. At the same time, its economy is fragile, and its aging infrastructure and architecture have been battered by extreme weather and storms, like the one that badly damaged the island in 2001. To survive, the island must strengthen its renewable energy sources, diversify its economy, and overhaul its aging buildings.

[Photo: Brock Carmichael Architects]

But how do you design such a tiny, isolated community? After all, the nearest architecture or planning firm is many thousands of miles and more than week’s boat ride away. The same goes for any new construction materials or tools. Last year, the Royal Institute for British Architects staged a competition asking architects–who had never visited the island–to rethink life there from afar. In truth, it sounded a lot like an architect’s version of Apollo 13.

Now, after a long consideration process, Tristan’s own Island Council has chosen a winner: Brock Carmichael Architects, a studio based in Liverpool. And the proposal itself is less of a complete design than a roadmap that could extent decades into the future.

[Image: Brock Carmichael Architects]

Brock Carmichael’s proposal is founded on a very simple, seemingly obvious idea: that Tristan can fix itself. What it needs are tools–the literal technological kind, but also the more abstract kind. “What we didn’t want to do was lose what we were trying to protect,” says the architect behind the proposal, partner Martin Watson. “Which is the culture of the community.”

Watson has been studying and writing about communities and construction for years, drawing on environmental psychology and building information management. His ideas center on giving communities the tools to literally rebuild themselves by teaching citizens the basics of construction and giving them agency to participate. Watson has described construction as “a social process,” that can strengthen communities. “By building something together we find ourselves in a process that is embedded into our psyche and rooted in our early existence as civilized people and communities,” he wrote last year.

Take Tristan’s housing–a major problem on the island. Right now, it’s made out of uninsulated concrete blocks. But Watson’s team didn’t propose a new type of building or material as some architects did, which would be expensive to ship to Tristan and, even more importantly, untested against the brutal weather. Instead, they proposed that Tristan keep building new houses the way they know how–but with a new “enveloping insulation” layer that would be added after construction.