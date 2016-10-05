Google’s Immaterial Design

I know, that sounds weird. But it’s also the ultimate manifestation of Material Design, the design principles Google revealed just two years ago. On the surface, Material Design was a new paradigm for interface design: UI carved out of real objects, casting shadows like real paper. But the philosophy and motivations ran deeper–the design team, at the time, told me that they imagined Material Design as a path to shape-shifting interfaces that could transform to add a room to your home or a screen to your wall. In this future, they suggested, Google could be the intersection of digital infrastructure and physical infrastructure. It wouldn’t have to take over the world anymore because it literally would be the world.

But Material Design wasn’t even an afterthought at the company’s hardware launch this week. Instead, Google recast itself as a distinctly intangible digital assistant with no face. And to support that vision, it introduced three new products, all with Google Assistant at their core. It’s Google as an interaction, rather than an interface–a friend you bring along on a trip just because they’re good with directions and can always find a decent bar, an omnipresent third wheel that’s quick with a GIF.

This shift shows us how the company’s work in AI is leading its products away from screens and materials, and toward conversational interactions with machines themselves.

To be clear, nothing has happened to Material Design. It’s still the reference spec for Android app developers and Google’s own interfaces. And having redesigned using these guidelines, Google products across the board look better and more resolved as a single brand.

But the Google Assistant we saw on stage on October 4 is also its polar opposite. It’s Immaterial Design, if you will. It’s not typography or layout or animations. It’s what Google calls “Conversational Actions.” Quite literally, these are conversations pre-scripted by Google (or third parties who can use its API). You say “Okay Google, order me an Uber,” and Uber has common questions and responses at the ready–“Where should I pick you up?” “Where are you going?” “Do you need an Uber XL?” With 70 billion points of data of its own, Google Assistant can answer all sorts of questions through a good old Google search, too. Ask how many planets are in the solar system, and it’ll have an answer, just like the search bar of yore.

There’s an army of chatbots coming our way. These branded personalities are designed to become our friends and confidants, all while the brands behind them–whether Google, Amazon, or Apple–elbow to ensure that they’re the AI you’re screaming at every time you need to check the weather.