Designing The Next Steve Jobs

I remember talking with him when he would come to our offices at Ideo with his most intractable design problems. I remember seeing him in his rollerblades whizzing his way around the aisles of the nearby Whole Foods. And I remember, the afternoon of October 5, 2011, how it felt like the world stopped when I got the news. Steve Jobs died five years ago today. But pull out your smartphone, book an Airbnb for the weekend, send your coworker a message on Slack, or ogle the Tesla self-driving by and Jobs’s perfectly beveled shadow looms large. More than ever, we live in the design-minded world Steve Jobs helped usher in. No individual has more greatly influenced the role of design in tech, or is more responsible for raising consumer expectations for thoughtfully made products, than the late Apple co-founder.

In the half decade since Jobs’s death, design has come into its own as competitive lever for businesses, a set of practices for solving important problems, even a method for optimizing your life. This past summer, I interviewed dozens of designers, design scholars, entrepreneurs, and CEOs for a potential book on the role of design in Silicon Valley. Some of the people I spoke with lead some of the biggest tech companies, but most are young designers-turned-startup founders. In either case, time and again, Jobs’s name came up as reference point, illustration, or exemplar. I don’t think that I’m exaggerating when I say that he remains the most idolized recent CEO and design obsessive.

What can product designers who aspire to be Silicon Valley titans learn from his example? What does it take to be the next Steve Jobs? He’s held in awe by both design and business types because he was so good at balancing the two without compromising on either. Designers respect him because he was obsessive-compulsive when it came to the smallest detail of a product and angrily averse to mediocrity. “Never send a suit to do a pirate’s job,” he would say. But the lesson for designers is that Jobs was also a great designer of organizations, who understood the importance of building a culture and process for design excellence. From my research, I came up with a handful of essential Jobsian traits that you need to possess in abundance if you’re a designer who wants to be the next great design-tech leader.

1. Be Wildly Ambitious.

First, you need colossal ambition. And I mean to the nth degree. It’s rare that massive new product categories are launched at established companies. But after Jobs returned to Apple as CEO in 1997, he did it five times. To take the most inescapable example, this summer Apple sold its one billionth iPhone. One billion. Since Jobs introduced the first version, nearly a decade ago, the iPhone has gone on to become the most successful commercial product in human history. It catalyzed people’s insistence that their interactions with technology be frictionless and delightful.

Now, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to replicate the extraordinary success and influence of the iPhone, but if you want to become Steve Jobs, you have to aspire to that kind of wildly unrealistic, era-defining impact.

2. Think Big And Small.

A second characteristic of what made Jobs Jobs is one that’s never gotten much press. The stories that get told about Jobs are always of how exacting he was, down to the type of wood tables he wanted for the Apple Stores. I witnessed this for myself once, when he and Jim Yurchenko—who helped to build the first Apple mouse—got into a shouting match because Jobs insisted that the internal components of a product, which no consumer would ever see, needed to have a certain polished finish. The insides! So, there’s no doubt that Jobs was a designer’s designer down to his marrow, and these sorts of stories make for good copy. But the underreported feature of his success was how adept he was at switching focal points and letting go of his fixation on simply the product.