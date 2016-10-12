This FOMO Survival Kit Should Be Freely Distributed To All Millennials

FOMO comes in many flavors. There’s the “whoa, that’s a fancy dinner, I wish I were eating it!” FOMO. And the “how did they get tickets to that concert?” FOMO. Or the classic “why wasn’t I invited to that bar/movie/wedding?!?” FOMO along with the “how do her kids always have such great Halloween costumes?!?!?” FOMO.

And for some (though maybe not all) of these moments of FOMO, ECAL student Lara Défayes has created the FOMO Survival Kit–a cutting piece of product-art meant to satirize the world today. “It aims to emphasize and make people more aware of this intense, sometimes addicting, relationship that our social life maintains with our social medias,” she writes on her site.

Featured on Creative Applications, the kit comes in a weatherproof tin that looks straight out of WWII. Inside are three bright red survival tools–a whistle, compass, and flashlight–that guide you to the nearest event on your social media calendar.

Blow the whistle, and a robotic voice reads off who is slated to attend. Pull out the compass, and it will point you to the location of the next event. Turn on the flashlight, and it will blink long to signify the hours until the event, and short to signify the minutes–an effect that is sure to make those 20 minutes before any outing into an exciting strobe-light fest.

The devices are, of course, intentionally absurd, deconstructing information–that we could see efficiently listed on a service like Facebook–into these fire-engine red analog tools, which call attention to our own helplessness of navigating the world of social media (which is increasingly just the world that we live in). But I do wonder, if we were all forced to use the kit for a day, would we be cured of our silly FOMO obsessions? Or would the kit pull a full-out Pokémon Go and turn us all into social hunters, only serving to further remind us of all the things happening around us at any moment that are far too expansive to consume in a single, practical lifetime?

[All Photos: via Lara Défayes]