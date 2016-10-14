The Lacoste Crocodile–A Prep Icon–Gets A PoMo Update

Lacoste’s crocodile logo made its debut in 1926, embroidered on the blazer of founder and tennis pro René Lacoste as a nod to his nickname on the court. Lacoste asked his friend Robert George to sketch it out; nearly a century later, the icon has barely changed at all from the original design.

Now, the French fashion company has turned the logo over to legendary fashion photographer Jean-Paul Goude for a radical, and very temporary, redesign. It’s a marketing gimmick–a celebration of a new capsule collection out next month–but it’s also pretty fantastic. Goude, best known for his legendary album artwork for the musician Grace Jones, gives the symbol of prep a very postmodern spin.

The Croc has gone Goude. An homage, perhaps?

Goude is also commonly associated with Kim Kardashian. He’s the one behind the 2014 cover for Paper magazine that broke the internet.

Goude’s latest muse is a touch more traditional, a little more portly. But Goude managed to wrestle him into an eccentric pose.

Et voilà, Le Croc:

The collection and the Goude logo launched at a party at Paris fashion week last month, complete with animatronic crocodile models. Here’s what classic looks like to a 75-year-old fashion photographer known for his provocative imagery.