How The Internet Is Taking Down Trump–With Creativity

Yet it’s Hillary’s unofficial campaign that’s using the internet in a new way this election, with a secret weapon: Fiendishly viral websites, wrapped in superb designs, cutting words, and zany interactive elements. These sites are made pro bono, doing the funny, dirty work that’s conveniently unaffiliated with Hillary’s own campaign, like parodies that blow back Trump’s weird hair with a trumpet, or have him toss Mexicans over the wall one at a time (just be careful not to hit the patriot in a sleeveless tee and trucker cap!).

These sites may not exist to say much or say it for that long. But in this way, they are perfectly attuned to the internet circa 2016, to dominate a quick hit social news cycle.

“Like all things, even this very article, the traffic spikes, then drops, and conversation moves on to the next thing,” says Chris Baker. “We even have our own term for this––the fin. Because in analytics, the traffic pattern ends up looking exactly like a shark’s fin. It spikes up, hangs for a day or two, then immediately drops off. We’ve learned to love the fin over here.”



We’ve learned to love the fin over here.

Baker, along with Mike Lacher and Brian Moore, are the force behind GOP Arcade, a left-leaning dig on the Republican party rendered in two-minute satirical games like Trump’s Rampage and Science Fighter. The concept was inspired by Lacher and Baker’s time working as creative directors at Buzzfeed. Could they design “playable news”–a sort of evolution of the poll or news quiz? This presidential election offered them the best test subject imaginable.

Their most recent release is a game called Trump’s Pussy Grabber. It’s essentially whack-a-mole, but the moles are kittens, and you hit them with a small, limp, pixelated Trump hand. I wouldn’t call it funny to play, but it’s almost funny that it exists, offering a cathartic release to the depressing news cycle.



Creatives tend to be very liberal. And we are in the unique position where we have the tools and talents to design messaging…quickly and cheaply.

No doubt, it helps that these games can be produced quickly, as relevance is their biggest draw. Pussy Grabber was built and released just a day after Trump’s tapes with Billy Bush were leaked. “They’re easy to make,” says Baker. “More and more people know the tools to pump out a quick site. And because everyone is talking about the election, creative ideas centered specifically around the election are more likely to be thought up, so these mass news events end up yielding a huge range of creative.”