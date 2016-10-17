What The WikiLeaks Emails Reveal About Branding Hillary

Pundits all across America are poring over the Podesta emails , emails released by WikiLeaks that show the behind-the-scenes dealings of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. At the end of the day, those emails might end up containing more tasty risotto recipes than actual scandals.

But for design lovers, there’s at least one bombshell: If not for a passionate email written by one of Coca-Cola’s chief marketing gurus, renowned design firm Pentagram could have lost Hillary Clinton as a client just two months before her logo debuted to the world.

Reporting on leaked emails is justifiably contentious, as conversations that participants had every reason to believe were private are given scrutiny they were never meant to have. (Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, who oversaw designing the identity, declined to comment on the record when we reached out to him.) Still, we think this exchange–already, at this point, a matter of public record as part of the greater Podesta email leaks–is worth highlighting. Not just because it’s a rare glimpse behind the design process of a major political campaign, but because some of the arguments could be assigned reading in any branding class.

The exchange in question involves Wendy Clark, a Coca-Cola marketing veteran who consulted on Hillary’s branding before becoming the North American president and CEO of the ad agency DDB Worldwide, and Joel Benenson, the chief strategist for the Clinton 2016 campaign.

The thread kicks off on February 14, 2015, as Benenson worries that the identity Pentagram is crafting for Hillary doesn’t equal the messaging of the logo designed for Obama’s 2008 campaign. Specifically, Benenson worries that there is a “lack of action or anything suggesting forward movement” in the mark. He writes:

I don’t think it’s fair to compare things repeatedly to the Obama mark, but I think the process–or at least what’s been written and said about its development–might be worth looking at again. The “O” because, linked to an identify that was not only positive and suggestive, it was also reflective who Obama was and what he represented. There was a rising sun, a path or road, both of which suggest movement.

Benenson expresses doubt that the Hillary logo shows this same sense of forward momentum. That could mean that at the time Benenson wrote his email, Hillary’s logo did not contain the aisle-crossing arrow that became a hallmark of her identity. Benenson further complains that instead of figuring out a way to introduce movement into the logo, Pentagram seems too strongly focused on the idea of using the mark as a “window,” representing the openness and transparency of the Hillary campaign–a design motif that, indeed, has become a central tenet of Hillary brand’s, as the “H” logo is a transparent mask overlaid on different campaign images.

Benenson finishes: “I would also like to press Michael to match what he said himself about Obama’s mark/brand,” referring to Pentagram partner Michael Bierut’s statement that Obama’s branding was “just as good or better” than the best commercial brand designs. Yet Benenson seems skeptical Pentagram is up to the task, at least when it comes to the current team. He suggests the Clinton campaign ask Pentagram to put different designers on the brief; he even suggests that the campaign bring in smaller design firms to take a crack at the logo. “This is not a knock on Michael or Pentagram, who are terrific in the world of corporate branding,” he writes. “But I think we’re looking for something in the mark [that] can present the discipline of a corporate brand while creating the truly dynamic potential we want in a political mark.”