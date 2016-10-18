Google’s Pixel Phone Was Designed To Steal Apple Users. It Almost Works

Every iPhone owner I know has at least considered it: making the jump to Android. After all, Google gets design now. Its Android operating system is actually the most popular mobile platform in the world. And with the company’s most aggressive attempt to build a Google phone yet, the $650 Google Pixel, we finally have a stoic piece of hardware with curving glass that feels tempting, even casually indiscernible, when placed side-by-side on a table next to the new iPhone.

Yet most of us with iPhones keep our iPhones, largely because the prospect of jumping to Android is too overwhelming. What happens to our contacts, iMessages, photos, music, and apps? Thanks to companies like Samsung, iOS-to-Android migration tools do exist. But they lose most of us at “migration” and “tool.” The Pixel team knew this, of course. That’s why every Pixel is preloaded with new, integrated software to copy the contents of your iPhone over, and bundled with an adapter that allows you to plug your iPhone directly into the Pixel. That means with just a few taps of a button, you can back up everything meaningful on your iPhone. No app downloads. No buying cords off Amazon. That’s the promise, at least. I tested the process with my iPhone 7 to see if it really worked. Tl;dr? It does! With a few caveats. The first time you load Google’s Pixel, it asks if you’d like to restore from a backup. And mincing no words of corporate pride, it asks in plain language if that backup is coming from your iPhone. This simple phrasing is refreshingly frank UX; by comparison, Apple allows you to migrate from Android to iOS, but it hides the option in a sub-menu, and requires a special Move app be installed on your Android phone, too. Instead, the Pixel just comes right out and asks me. Then, it suggests I use the cord. I do! Then it asks me to unlock my iPhone. I do! “Trust this computer?” my iPhone asks. The question hung in the air. Do any of us really trust Google?

