The Building Of The Future Can Transform From An Intimate Theater Into An Arena

When you’ve designed the new Yankee Stadium, Camden Yards, three main Olympic venues, and can claim more than $30 billion worth of construction projects in 34 countries, you could be forgiven for resting on your laurels.

For the architects and engineers at Populous, one of the world’s largest designers of stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and other large public venues, being satisfied with the status quo is anathema. That’s why the architecture firm has set its sights on meeting increasing demand for venues of varying capacity–all in a single building.

During a Fast Company Innovation Festival event at the global firm’s New York office, Populous principal Jonathan Mallie and design director for New York Matt Ducharme showcased their concept for what they call Forum X. What is it? Imagine if a building were a Transformer that could automatically reshape itself from a single 19,000-seat arena into, say, a 17,000-seat theater below, and a second 6,000-person theater above.

“We’re hearing more and more in our community of the need for flexibility,” Mallie said, “the need to program more than 300 times a year, maybe 350, maybe 500. So how can you design flexible buildings that can accommodate change in the moment?”

Mallie explained that he and his Populous colleagues have been inspired by things like being able to look into structures and see something totally different than what’s expected. They’ve also been attracted to the idea of transient, temporal environments.

To hear Ducharme tell it, one of the biggest influences for the project was the Pompidou Center in Paris, a large museum and public building that was designed to look almost like it was turned inside out–with an escalator and pipes on the outside. “That was the first to take the inside of the building and turn it on its head,” he said.

At the same time, the team incorporated ideas from Klaus Frahm, a photographer who captured a variety of theaters and operas.