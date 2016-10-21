Designing The Embarrassment Out Of Incontinence

Urinary dysfunction is one of those medical conditions that can be life-altering, especially because of the deep stigma associated with it. Current solutions are cumbersome and can be embarrassing.

One promising technology, the neuromodulation device, can be used to stimulate nerves and keep a patient’s urethra closed. But these implanted devices–which have helped people with everything from depression and Parkinson’s to Alzheimer’s and epilepsy–have bulky remotes and require frequent charging; patients have to sit plugged into a wall for two to four hours.

Enter Axonics, a company that has partnered with design firm Karten Design to rethink how a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) device can improve the lives of people who suffer from incontinence. Their solution? A mobile charger and a low-profile remote control that looks like a key fob.

Stuart Karten, principal at Karten Design, worked with a team of behavioral and cognitive scientists to understand how the incontinence affects patients’ day-to-day existence and emotional well-being. “We heard from a number of people that they just wouldn’t leave the house and were so in fear of wetting themselves or not being able to find a bathroom,” Karten says. “They collapsed their world to just their house.”

Sacral neuromodulation works by stimulating the sacral nerve, which controls the opening to the urethra. Patients can adjust the strength of the pulse, turning it up and down as need be throughout their day, if they feel an urge coming on or if they’re being particularly active. The technology works best when patients can find a balance between the body’s natural mode and the implanted technology, which provides assistance to prevent leakage.

Karten wasn’t focused on the implanted device, but the user experience of the surrounding devices–the remote control that increases and decreases the intensity of the neuromodulation, and the charger.

Early prototypes of the Axonics SNM featured a remote control with a screen user interface that looked like a cell phone–but Karten said that the patients almost universally rejected it. Not only did they not want to lug around another phone-shaped device, but pulling out a bigger controller when you’re in a meeting or out with friends leads to questions, which can often make the person feel shame. (Currently the FDA doesn’t allow iPhone or Android-controlled implants, so an app was out of the question.)