Redesigning The Controversial World Of Crowdwork

Crowdworking , where small tasks that computers can’t handle are outsourced to human workers online, is one way to teach algorithms how to recognize faces, places, and context. And with machine learning on the rise, crowdwork is only going to become more common. So is it the bellwether of a dystopian future, or the democratization of labor?

“Clickworkers,” as they’re called, have no benefits and no rights.

Your typical crowdworking task asks you to do something that’s just a little too complex for a computer. A crowdwork platform like Amazon’s Mechanical Turk–where more than 10,000 people are working at any given moment–might show you a picture of a glass shoe and request your associations (Cinderella, fairy godmother, Disney). Depending on the difficulty of the task, you might get paid a few cents to a few dollars. Meanwhile, the translation-based platform CastingWords will pay you $2.50 a minute if you’re working for a whole day (which equates to $150 an hour).

Still, it’s not necessarily a great way to make extra cash. “Clickworkers,” as they’re called, have no benefits and no rights, and there are no regulations about minimum wage–similar to other elements of the gig economy.

While the critics argue about crowdworking’s ethics and efficacy, the interaction designers Stephan Bogner and Philipp Schmitt are imagining how crowdworking could better fit into our lives through UX and hardware, creating three experimental products that harness crowdwork for good. The duo, who recently graduated from the University of Design Schwaebisch Gmeund in Germany, call the project Human Element.

The idea of “micropayments,” where consumers can pay a few cents to read an article or watch a video instead of looking at an ad, is an emerging idea in media, led by micropayment platforms like Blendle, where price of newspaper and magazine stories range from 9 to 49 cents.

Bogner and Schmitt think crowdwork could help. They came up with Workwall, an paywall-style interface that asks a reader to complete short crowdwork tasks in order to unlock an article, using the prices-per-article found on Blendle.

Crucially, Workwall would give you the option to see what larger project your task is part of, revealing identity of your temporary “employer” as well. It’s a solution to a UX problem Bogner noticed during the research process: Some crowdwork tasks he came across fell under a category that Bogner calls “creepy tasks”–where the goal is dubious in nature. One job asked Bogner to rate the “Turkish-ness” of different people in photographs. Another asked Bogner to rate a customer service representative based on an exchange; though it purported to be a fictional scenario, Bogner still didn’t know if his answers would contribute to getting someone fired. If tasks like that were to show up in Workwall, he says, you also have the option to skip them.