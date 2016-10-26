The City Of The Future Will Have Safer Streets And An Accountable Police Force

In the early hours of a Friday morning in July, police in Dallas became the first ever to use a robot to kill someone. The gunman had shot a dozen officers, five of them fatally, and was killed with a bomb the robot carried over to where he was holed up.

This story is the fifth of a series of 10 articles from Apolitical–an international platform for innovators in the public service and all those who care about effective government–about the best urban innovations around the world. The last one was about the power of big data in cities. Stay tuned in two weeks for the next installment. This is the contentious forefront of how new technology is being used to fight crime. We may not be about to build RoboCop, but cities around the world are protecting their residents in ways that have never been possible before. There are new fixes everywhere: Israel has introduced the first video distress calls, which also give police a pinpoint GPS location of where the person’s calling from. London has introduced electronic “sobriety tags” that monitor the sweat of offenders whose crimes were committed under the influence, and beep the cops if they get drunk. Police in Milwaukee have started firing GPS bullets into fleeing cars so that they can track them without the dangers of a high-speed chase. [Photo: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images] At the same time, in most countries, especially in the U.S., it often seems that it’s the police themselves who need fixing. Technology, including mobile phones and body cameras, is helping to reveal police brutality and hold officers more accountable for civil rights abuses. Of course, what is most appalling is the implication that these abuses are nothing new; technology has merely brought to light how some proportion of the police has always behaved. But there is evidence that what we are seeing is the first step in addressing this long-standing injustice. A new Cambridge University study of seven police forces in the U.S. and the U.K. has found that introducing body cams, though controversial, cut complaints against officers by 93%. The lead researcher, Barak Ariel, told the BBC that “I cannot think of any single intervention in the history of policing that [so] dramatically changed the way officers behave.” The pace of change could pick up. By the middle of next year, there should be a straightforward way for Americans to view at least some of that footage. A project called CrimeReports is working with 1,100 U.S. police departments to upload their videos to the web and make them searchable. If someone finds video of the particular incident they’re looking for, they can submit a request to view a de-pixelated version. [Photo: Flickr user North Charleston But even radical transparency needs to be accompanied by positive efforts to rebuild the lost trust between police and the people they serve. In Boston, police hand out coffee and in New Orleans they drink coffee with people from the area, but there are better examples further afield. In the Indian city of Bhopal, the police have started giving kids from slum areas lifts to school in their patrol cars, and uniformed officers help the very youngest learn the alphabet. In South Africa, where police were feared and hated under apartheid, the force has been made more ethnically representative: 76% of officers are black, compared with 79% of the population. And although grievous problems remain, including killings, this is surely a step forward.

As far as where technology can make a difference, transparency and better information does seem to be where great gains can be made. This includes the tools used by the police themselves. And, although any kind of monitoring needs to be handled with care, some new technology seems like a huge and straightforward win. More than 90 cities around the world are using a network of electronic ears mounted on their tallest buildings to listen for gunshots. If a shot rings out, the network, called ShotSpotter, triangulates its location and alerts the police before anyone has even called them. Installing the system has shown that, for seven of every eight shots, no one ever calls the police. ShotSpotter still only covers a sliver of each city it’s in, usually areas with lots of crime, but there’s an emerging technology that might provide a far finer net. Los Angeles has partnered with Philips Lighting to fit streetlights with acoustic sensors. At the moment, they’re not specifically calibrated for gunshots, but it would be possible to pick them up. The potential lies in the sheer number of streetlights that could be converted: L.A. has more than a quarter of a million. [Photo: Alex Ogle/AFP/Getty Images] Cities are also doing unprecedented things with the vast quantities of information they are absorbing from sensors such as those–i.e., it’s not just one gunshot you can respond to, but the whole pattern of gunshots. (In the U.S.. for example, ShotSpotter registers the most firing on December 25–who knew Christmas was so dangerous?) Sometimes those patterns are incredibly obvious once you pick them out. In the city of Diadema, Brazil, the data showed that 60% of homicides and almost half of all complaints about violence toward women were associated with certain streets at certain times of night, and with alcohol. Since the neighborhood had a lot of bars, the city gave them an 11 p.m. curfew on selling booze. The number of killings nearly halved, from 22 to 12 each month, and after the first three years, there were 319 people walking around who would probably otherwise be dead. Lots of the most interesting new work on crime acts before potential criminals have even thought about it. That’s simply because it’s so much cheaper to prevent than to respond, both in human cost and in cold hard dollars. A study in the U.K. city of Peterborough–an important place, as we’ll get to in a moment–found that every $15 spent putting cops on the beat would save $82 in prison costs. Several U.S. cities, starting with Richmond, California, have taken this kind of math to its logical conclusion, by paying criminals not to murder. Ex-cons with gun crime convictions are paid up to $1,000 a month if they pledge to improve their behavior, which is overseen by mentors who are not part of law enforcement and do not report any crimes they find out about. Other places are taking it up because, five years into the Richmond experiment, 84 of 88 participants are still alive.

