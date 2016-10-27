These Maps Show Your Neighborhood’s Racist Past

On a 1937 government map of Tacoma Washington, a tiny piece of the Proctor neighborhood is highlighted in red. Notes attached to the map explain the racist reason why: three “highly respected Negro families” live on the block in the middle.

While very much above the average of their race, it is quite generally recognized by Realtors that their presence seriously detracts from the desirability of their immediate neighborhood.

The map was created as part of a New Deal program that asked real estate appraisers, mortgage lenders, and developers in nearly 250 cities to color-code neighborhoods to rank them for the risk of home loans. The assessors considered the quality of the homes and income of residents in the area. As they ranked desirability, they also explicitly considered race.

In the Verde Street area in Tacoma, an adjacent area is marked in blue, or “still desirable,” the equivalent of a B in the system. The assessors note that the red area is identical to the blue part, except for the African-Americans living there.

In a similar pattern on a map of St. Louis, the assessors note that a white neighborhood would have gotten a “B” grade, but black families walk through the neighborhood on the way to a public park.

A new interactive map shows these historical maps in 150 cities, with 5,000 area descriptions. Green areas, often on the fringes of cities, are “best,” followed by blue. Yellow is “definitely declining,” and red is “hazardous.”

Researchers from four universities spent seven months building the map.

“It’s not just what’s said, but the consequences of what’s said, because this cuts communities of color off from mortgages and other kinds of loans,” says Robert Nelson, director of the Digital Scholarship Lab at the University of Richmond. “It really has a substantial impact on the kind of generational wealth disparities between blacks and whites that we see today. That’s partly a consequence of these kinds of policies.”