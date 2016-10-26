Frog’s New Office Is Designed To Protect Its Most Secretive Clients

Proprietary projects are part and parcel to design work–but so is collaboration. For in-house designers, those two concepts aren’t necessarily at odds. But for design studios that take on outside clients, it can be a trickier line to toe.

This might be especially true for the global design firm Frog, which is so dedicated to the idea of close collaboration with clients that it has developed a habit of bringing them in-house for the duration of the project. So far, their San Francisco offices have been pioneering this way of working–most notably for an ongoing collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer–but it’s spreading to their other offices as well. Case in point: the firm’s new New York office, where the physical space was actually designed to complement this setup.

Frog found the 27,000-square-foot industrial space in the DUMBO neighborhood of Brooklyn over a year ago. Together with the New York architects SHoP, they set out to build an office that answered the question: How do you design for open collaboration as well as NDA-enforced privacy?

Founded in 1969 by the designer Hartmut Esslinger (the creator of Apple’s Snow White design language), Frog has one of the most varied portfolios in the industry. Clients range from Nike and Intel to FEMA, UNICEF, and a long list of startups. The firm’s projects are also often cross-disciplinary, spanning product design, software, interaction, and even large-scale retail concepts or interior projects.

When SHoP set out to design a space that would showcase that work, the architects quickly found that it wouldn’t be as easy as putting products on a centrally located shelf.

“What became apparent was that the creative process itself is what makes Frog unique,” says SHoP partner Coren Sharples, who led the design. Sharples and her team wanted an open studio that would put Frog’s iterative design and development process on full display, so that clients and visitors could see how they work–whether the project objective is a sleek set of audio products or a VR experience for health care. At the same time, they needed to be thoughtful about public exposure for proprietary projects.

To accomplish that, SHoP designed the office to incorporate three different areas: public, semi-permeable, and completely lock-and-key private. The architect took the industrial space inside the waterfront DUMBO Heights complex and designed the office as a loop that passes through spaces dedicated to clients and collaboration on the public side, and a space for both Frog’s open and proprietary work on the other.