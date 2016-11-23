We Have Reached Peak Office Chair

When I first laid down in the Altwork Station , I squealed. While I held down a button, the fully configurable desk-and-chair combo slowly began to move, the seat reclining like a dentist chair and the monitor rising to follow. My stomach churned a bit from the unexpected feeling, and all of a sudden I was fully reclined, the magnetized keyboard and mouse hovering above me. It would be a great way to watch movies. But for working? I wasn’t so sure.

The workstation is the signature product of the startup Altwork, which has spent the past six years developing an ergonomic solution that is completely customizable, converting from a standing desk to a more traditional sitting desk to a reclined position. The chair was inspired by the company’s cofounder, John Speicher, who had been injured in a car accident and could only work comfortably while reclining. After research and testing, Speicher and cofounder and CEO Che Voigt came up with a medical-looking workstation. But it’s not meant exclusively for people who are injured or disabled–Voigt imagines the Altwork station for anyone whose main professional tool is the computer. It is designed to be a chair you never have to leave–a fitting metaphor for our work-obsessed culture.

The task chair has a long history. In late 1800s, engineers created chairs that would make jobs like sewing, surgery, and hairdressing easier–using innovations that we take for granted today, like adjustable heights and seat-tilt tension.

Modern ergonomics emerged as a result of World War II, when workers’ comfort both in factories and in the cockpit could save lives. The task chair only became an object of high design in the 1970s–in 1976, the designer William Stumpf created the Ergon chair for Herman Miller, popularizing the concept of the dedicated office task chair with cushy molded foam with back support. As computers became an integral part of the workplace in the 1980s, task chairs came along too, reaching an iconic form with Herman Miller’s 1994 Aeron chair, which promised both comfort and status with its expensive, ergonomic engineering.

Today, companies are more concerned than ever with how to keep employees happily typing away. Yet, as research has shown that sitting down all day every day is terrible for your body (and even exercise doesn’t undo the damage), the task chair’s role has evolved to make room for standing desks. Both are now staples in many offices, and many variants, like treadmill desks, have also become more common.

The Altwork Station seems to be the next step, rolling all the seating and standing trends into one infinitely adjustable device–the ultimate expression of the tech world’s obsession with productivity and comfort. We have truly reached peak task chair.

The tech industry in particular has a cozy relationship with ergonomics, the idea being that the more comfortable your programmers, the more hours they can spend coding. It isn’t unusual for a task chair to cost more than $1,000; they are treated as status items, as evidenced by Silicon Valley‘s use of a CEO’s own high-priced task chair as a plot device last season.