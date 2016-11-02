How Cities’ Most Underserved Neighborhoods Are Making Themselves More Resilient

As the aftermath of disasters that have been fueled by climate change–like hurricanes Katrina and Sandy or flooding in Southeast Asia–resiliency has emerged as one of the greatest urban design challenges to face the 21st century.

While the specifics of these projects aren’t necessarily directly applicable to developed cities–one project is using maggot cultivation to help solve an urban waste problem in Tanzania–the underlying strategies are relevant to all cities and places grappling with resiliency challenges. Here’s how. Flooding in Southeast Asia is one challenge the app AtmaConnect is tackling. Give Users Agency “Improvisation and innovation are the hallmarks of informal communities,” Carey says. “They’ve been able to do a lot without access to formal support.” Tapping into the resourcefulness of individuals can yield innovative thinking when it comes to resiliency planning. In Indonesia, where one challenge winner, AtmaConnect, developed a mobile app to help neighborhoods better respond to floods. Originally launched in January 2015, the app has 90,000 users in Jakarta, Malang, and Lamongan. (Smartphones are widely used in lower-income areas of Indonesia since data is cheap.) Users can post information about shortages of food or water and share information about impending weather events or how to protect belongings in advance. They can also report things that officials might overlook. For example, garbage accumulation makes flooding worse, and AtmaConnect reported that when users logged instances of waste piling up in their neighborhoods, the government took action to clean it up. “We know changes are happening, we see them coming up, but we can’t possibly predict everything.” Meanwhile, in South Africa, the organization Shack/Slum Dwellers International is working to map informal settlements, which often don’t have formal maps. The goal? To figure out the best way to reconfigure them to allow for better circulation and easier access to services–including emergency access during weather events or disasters. As an Amplify winner, the organization is working with Ideo.org to figure out how to redesign these settlements with minimal disruption, and is inviting the residents to help with the project. “This is enabling the community to have a larger voice,” Carey says. Both projects leverage the engagement of individual users to make communities as a whole more prepared–an approach even large cities can borrow. Design For Flexibility Just as improvisational development has made gaining access to basic services like electricity and water a challenge, it has fueled the construction of structurally unsound buildings. Many homes aren’t built to withstand natural disasters, like earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes.

“The foundational principal of resilience is preparing for an uncertain future,” Carey says. “We know changes are happening, we see them coming up, but we can’t possibly predict everything. Designing for flexibility, adaptability, and things that can be changed and tweaked holds true everywhere.” This strategy–of planning for certain uncertainty–is especially visible in one winning project by the nonprofit Build Change in Manila, the Philippines. Instead of focusing on post-disaster relief–where a lot of aid money goes–Build Change proposes retrofits ahead of time to make poorly built housing stock stronger so that less damage happens in a natural disaster. Doing this involves teaching residents in these vulnerable areas about how to strengthen their homes, increasing awareness about the dangers of natural disasters, and developing solutions that adapt materials and skill sets that are already present. “It’s about shifting to preventative measures to help understand the right business models and service models to increase uptake in retrofits,” Carey says. Some formally planned cities are already taking similarly preventative steps toward resiliency. Recently, a city in Alaska voted to move rather than succumb to a climate change related disaster. The underlying idea: That any settlement–planned or not–will benefit from facing, and planning for, the inevitable. Ideo.org interviewed this chicken farmer in Tanzania as part of its Recycler project on how to manage domestic waste. Prototype, Prototype, Prototype Earlier this year, the Amplify challenge winners met in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in a human-centered design boot camp to prototype their ideas. Now, they’ll embark on a year-long pilot study to test and refine the prototypes. This iterative approach, with a focus on small-scale interventions, is unusual when it comes to government projects. Developing and testing prototypes is a critically important part of any design process, but it’s often overlooked at the city scale. Still, it’s becoming more common in larger cities–Gainesville, Florida, is approaching civic improvements with a similar strategy.

