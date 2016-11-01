What Designers Buy At Ikea

Through its sheer ubiquity, Ikea furniture is often categorized as a design staple, not a design luxury. In fact, if you’re anything like most people, you probably think Ikea furniture is for dorm rooms and studio apartments, not designer homes and penthouses. Right?

Wrong. Ikea sells plenty of shovelware particleboard crap, but the company also has loads of genuinely great products, which anyone with a discerning eye would be proud to keep in her home.

To help us find these pieces, we asked a handful of furniture designers what their favorite Ikea designs are.

Malm Series – $30 to $559

“I think I have had a piece from this series in every place I have lived since I was in my twenties,” says Jason Miller, founder of Roll & Hill, the Brooklyn-based lighting fixture collective. “They are simple well-constructed cabinets that are extremely practical solutions for storage areas or kids’ rooms and have the added benefit of being attractive enough to use in more prominent areas. Currently, I have one in my daughter’s room and my closet.”

Sektion kitchen system – $5 to $204

Released in early 2015, Ikea’s Sektion system of kitchen cabinets hasn’t been around for long, but they’ve made a hell of an impression on designers.

“Since I’m an architect, I have used the Ikea kitchen system many times as a base for customizing interiors with storage and more,” says Jonas Wagell, designer at Design Within Reach “I use the cabinets and cut them down in width and height and order or build new doors where needed to ensure a perfect fit.” Sandy Chilewich, founder and creative director of the textiles company Chilewich, concurs. She likes Ikea cabinet systems, including Sektion, because “they can be incorporated into a minimal, clean environment and work really well at a fraction of the cost of more luxe brands. Especially in high-gloss white.”

John Edson, president of the global design firm Lunar, believes the Sektion cabinet system embodies basic principles of good design. “Ikea kitchen cabinets are the pinnacle of the Ikea promise,” he says, praising the full-extension drawers, doors that don’t slam, and the family of accessories that make building a kitchen low-effort, no matter what space you’re working with. “There is a growing industry that creates doors and end panels to extend the personal expression possible with the cabinets,” he says. “These cabinets are a platform that embody the essence of design for everyone.”