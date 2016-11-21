10 Bold Rebrands That Made A Big Difference

AT&T’s Bell System hired legendary graphic designer Saul Bass to overhaul its look. He came up with a bold, stylized outline that he used to unify its visual identity, emblazoning it on everything from trucks to uniforms to phone booths.

The message: The design projected confidence and modernity amid increased competition.

After transitioning from punch-card tabulation to personal computers, IBM brought in designer Paul Rand, who introduced the iconic “eight-bar” logo that is still used today.

The message: Rand’s sleek overhaul was a match for IBM’s forward-thinking sensibility as it built toward the coming PC revolution.

For decades, Nissan exported cars under the Datsun name, until it decided to strengthen its global brand and use Nissan worldwide. It took a few years, but the switch finally stuck, due in part to a major “The Name Is Nissan” ad campaign.

The message: It was intended to make the Nissan name as familiar as rivals Honda and Toyota.

When Banana Republic launched in 1978, its kitschy safari-themed stores were outfitted with real jeeps and fake palm trees. Gap bought it five years later, eventually ditching the Indiana Jones vibe in favor of a more upscale sensibility.