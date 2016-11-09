The Favorite Office Chairs Of 28 Creative Companies, From Etsy To Microsoft

Twenty years ago, a “nice” office chair was a moderately priced, if objectively hideous, task chair that didn’t crush your lumbar spine. Today, as companies eschew cubicles for workplaces that feel more like living rooms, you’ll find classic Eames lounge chairs, hot pink Fabio Novembre Nemo chairs, and everything in between. Chairs have become showpieces, embodying both new workplace ideals and how a company wants to be perceived. You are what you sit on.