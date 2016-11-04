In Photos: The 2016 Innovation By Design Awards Party

This year’s Innovation By Design Awards received more than 1,700 submissions from around the world, with 15 winners and 231 finalists. On Thursday, we celebrated this year’s honorees at the Renaissance Hotel in Midtown Manhattan with an evening including cocktails mixed with help from a drone, an exhibition of honorees’ work, and a special award presented in honor of late Fast Company editor Linda Tischler.

Tischler, who established design as a critical topic at the magazine and in the business world, passed away earlier this year. The award was established to honor bold, up-and-coming designers–the sort of thinkers that Tischler would have championed.

The inaugural winner of the Fast Company 2016 Innovation By Design Linda Tischler Award is Behnaz Farahi, whose 3D-printed garment reacts to the human gaze with actuator-driven movements based on data about the person looking at it. Part garment and part interface, it reacts to its surroundings as if it were a living part of the wearer’s body.

Along with celebrating Farahi and the honorees of the Innovation By Design Awards, the evening coincided with the third day of the 2016 Fast Company Innovation Festival. For more Festival coverage, click here.KS