Civic Innovation In The Age Of Trump: Effective, Scalable, Exportable Ideas

These days, government innovation is just as likely to happen at the city level as at the state or federal level. From climate action to funding new infrastructure, cities are the new “ laboratories of democracy “–the places where ideas not only get hatched but also put into action.

“For years now, Washington, D.C., has been paralyzed by partisan gridlock,” says Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future (CUF), a New York think tank. “Rather than complaining, cities have started innovating, and we’ve seen this incredible appetite for ideas among mayors.”

That’s just as well because a Trump presidency is unlikely to focus on urban concerns. Despite growing up in New York City, Trump’s base of support is rural, and, apart from a few dark statements about “inner cities,” he hardly mentioned urban areas at all during the campaign. In the next four years, the big policy ideas related to poverty, inequality, and the environment will need to come from cities, if at all.

Helpfully, CUF and the NYU Wagner public service school collect 15 good ones in a new report. Bowles says they were chosen for showing scale (they’re not small pilots), for offering a genuinely “fresh approach,” and for being exportable. The hope is to offer blueprints and templates, so officials can take inspiration and develop their own versions locally.

Neil Kleiman, director of the Wagner Innovation Labs at NYU, says several projects bring departments or agencies together, often for the first time. For example, the Five Keys Charter School, in San Francisco, was opened by the city’s sheriff office and is the first public high school inside a U.S. jail. The school helps inmates and the previously incarcerated earn high school diplomas and improve employability. The report says the school lowers recidivism rates, ending the “merry-go-round of release, re-offense, and further punishment,” which costs public money and does little to cut crime levels.

Similarly, the YouthSource Centers program, in Los Angeles, station education staff in workforce centers, helping school dropouts find jobs or occupational training, or, where possible, get plugged back into the high school system. “We designed YouthSource so that education and workforce would work in tandem,” says a program official, in the report. “A job might put immediate dollars in their pocket. But [without a diploma] they’ll be in a nothing job when they’re 28 and probably when they’re 38.”

Meanwhile, the housing authority in Tacoma, Washington, is helping vulnerable students in the city’s school system. It gives rental assistance to homeless families and funding for in-school caseworkers, recognizing that safe, reasonably priced housing is necessary to achieve grades. The project serves “as a powerful proof of concept for other cities seeking to build supportive networks around their most vulnerable children,” the report says.