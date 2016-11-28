Don’t Buy A Smart Bed

The bed’s app had crashed during setup the night before. Since it had already taken longer than the expected 15 minutes to get up and running—a process that included connecting to the internet, calibrating the bed, and then setting the firmness of each side—I’d given up and allowed my side to stay at a very firm setting.

I regretted it the next morning. After a night of tossing and turning, I woke, bleary-eyed, to find that the app had given my sleep a rating of 78. Was that good? Bad? Either way, I needed an extra cup of coffee.

itBed is a smart mattress–and, essentially, a giant sensor–created by the mattress company Sleep Number. Its embedded sensors track your heart rate, breathing, and sleep restfulness, providing personalized suggestions to help you sleep better. The mattress also integrates data from smart gadgets, like FitBit and Nest, so it can tell you if you sleep better when you’ve hit your 10,000 steps, or that the ideal temperature in your bedroom should be between 65 and 68 degrees–though you don’t need those products for the bed to track you. The bed ships right to your door, and inflatable air tubes inside the mattress can be controlled via a smartphone app and adjusted separately on each side. After setup, the itBed isn’t supposed to require any turning on or adjustment. All you have to do, theoretically, is sleep.

Given all the research that’s been done on how sleep is one of the keys to productivity, creativity, and overall health, products like the itBed seem like a sensible addition to the internet of things landscape. In fact, there are already a few other smart mattresses out there, like the Eight Smart Mattress, which also allows you to set a temperature for the mattress–the corresponding app will even wake you up at the most auspicious time with an integrated “smart” alarm.

These beds are part of a multitude of new internet of things-connected home appliances–some of which have been criticized for failing to deliver good UX while overemphasizing data. Ranging from smart ovens, to smart cribs, to even smart water bottles, these gadgets are designed on the assumption that tracking users inherently makes appliances more useful, and thus improves their lives. In my case, the itBed didn’t do either.

The itBed’s SleepIQ is the core of its UX. It’s a number-based “grade” that the mattress gives you when you wake up every morning, determined by the amount of restful time in bed, average heart and breathing rates, motion, and bed exits (and your own sleep goal, a number you set with the app). Determined by a proprietary algorithm, the SleepIQ number is supposed to empower you to sleep better–though how it does that is a mystery to me, and the company could not provide more information.