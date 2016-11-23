These Design Nonprofits Are Doing Great Work–And They Need Your Money

Want to skip last-minute seasonal stress? Avoid shopping all together. Instead, swap out the physical gift with a donation in a friend’s or loved one’s name to an organization whose mission he or she supports.

There are a lot of obvious reasons why this is a good idea: Your gift will do some good at a time when we desperately need it, there are a ton of great organizations that rely on funding, and most of us have way too much stuff anyways. There’s also no reason that gifting a donation should be considered any less personal or thoughtful than any other gift. You can find one that aligns perfectly with the gift receiver’s interests; you just need to do your research.

And if those interests happen to be design-related, we’ve done your research for you. Below are design and architecture nonprofits that are doing great work and need your money. A note on our methodology: Since we’re a national publication, we limited the list to organizations that have a national presence (though we encourage you to donate to local organizations, too). We also consider this a living document and would love your help expanding it. If you have a favorite design or architecture nonprofit, please tell us about it: CoDTips at fastcompany dot com.

The Alpha Workshops is a nonprofit that offers decorative arts training to people who are HIV-positive. The Workshops’ artisans produce handmade wallpaper, tables, lighting, modular panels, and more that can be found in venues around the world, from Las Vegas hotels to Japanese department stores. Architects and designers can support the Alpha Workshops by specifying its products; others can donate to support operating costs.

Located in New York City, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum is the only museum in the country dedicated to both historic and contemporary design. For design lovers anywhere, it’s worth supporting. The museum is also behind the National Design Awards, which recognizes the best design talent every year. Cooper Hewitt exhibitions—from its extensive triennials to shows on social design—are all topnotch, and its electronic pens, designed by star interactive designers Local Projects, make it easy to save information from exhibitions to view later on your computer (a much better alternative to phone photos of museums placards). You can donate directly to the museum’s digital programs, or opt to donate toward exhibitions, education, or the annual fund by going here.

Operating out of university campuses nationwide, Design for America has a mission to teach students to solve the biggest social issues of our time using design. The campus studios pull together interdisciplinary teams for projects that last anywhere between eight weeks and a year and help solve a need in the local community. Donations can support a grant that lets students carry their project through to implementation, or set up a DFA studio on another campus.

The architecture museum to donate to is the National Building Museum. We’ve dubbed it as the “least boring architecture museum in the world” following exhibitions like the whimsical ICEBERGS design by High Line designer James Corner and BIG’s massive, museum-sized maze. Swapping the scale models and axonometric drawings that typically make up architecture exhibitions with the occasional minigolf course or ball pit, the National Building Museum is doing an excellent job at drawing people to architecture by making it fun. Donate here.