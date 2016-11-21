Trump Threatens The Design Industry, And Design Is Fighting Back

On the morning of November 9, just a few hours after news broke that America had elected Donald Trump as its 45th president, Diego Zambrano was walking to the Supreme Court in downtown Brooklyn, where he would finally be made a citizen of the United States. When Zambrano made it to the courtroom with his wife, who was also being naturalized, the mood was somber. Zambrano hadn’t expected that. Online, he’d read stories about how people would bring their whole families, laughing and crying, taking pictures. Instead, Zambrano says, “It felt like a funeral. Everyone describes it as a very special thing. It didn’t feel like that. Everyone was tense. There was a feeling like we had barely made it.”

Curtailing designers and software engineers is a catastrophe.

Zambrano, who’s been living and working in America for a decade, lives close to the Brooklyn Supreme Court, but even closer to Work & Co, the digital design firm where he’s a partner. Since its founding in 2013, the firm has been the very picture of business success in the 21st century: It has won a slew of awards and all-star clients such as Google, Facebook, and Apple. It has swelled to nearly 200 employees across three offices around the world. But Brooklyn remains its largest and most diverse office—43% of the staff are foreign-born, and a huge percentage of those are in the U.S. on work visas. To Zambrano and his partners, Trump’s ascendency didn’t simply feel like an abstract threat to American values; it felt like an affront to the ideals that had built the company. Would the business be safe? If so, what role would the company bear in fighting for its ideals? These are questions that have loomed large at creative agencies across the United States over the past two weeks, and there are no easy answers.

[Photo: courtesy Work & Co]

Gene Liebel, another of the co-founders, had to scramble to figure out what, if anything, the company would be facing. He spent the morning of November 9 talking with the company’s immigration lawyers, who assured him that nothing would be happening quickly—and besides, both parties in American politics were so pro-business that it was unlikely that the O-1 visa, which allows those of “extraordinary ability or achievement” to work in the U.S., would change. Liebel also had to double check that their health insurance, which comes from a private provider rather than a public exchange, wouldn’t be affected—because while it seemed clear that Obamacare had little to do with those at Work & Co, many foreign-born staffers couldn’t make heads or tales of America’s byzantine health care system, and didn’t know that Trump’s promises to rescind health care coverage didn’t affect them. Soon after, Liebel sent out a company-wide email, to reassure employees that neither their visas nor health care would be affected—and, perhaps most importantly, that the company’s commitment to diversity wouldn’t change either.

Yet the coming week shed light on challenges whose scope and severity will remain murky for months, if not years. “The reality was more staggering than I realized,” says Liebel. “There really is a tangible risk for us.” Like many design agencies at the top of the industry’s pecking order, Work & Co depends on the quality of its talent. But in design and UX, Liebel points out, “There aren’t 5,000 people at that level. There are a few hundred.” And so Work & Co’s continued growth has always been predicated on the company’s willingness to find talented people across the globe, and to pay however much it costs to bring them here—O-1 visas can cost upwards of $10,000 to sponsor, and it’s a time-consuming, complicated process. And all the while, a prospective hire has to be confident in the possibilities to be found abroad. Part of what Work & Co has to sell is the very idea of living in America. “We’re trying to pry people from places around the world,” he says. “And Trump’s presidency creates a layer of anxiety that wasn’t there.”

In that, Work & Co is hardly alone. In the days after Trump’s win, Liebel huddled with many of the firm’s clients—senior managers at some of the world’s most admired technology firms. He’d always been careful not to talk politics with clients. But in the last week or so, it’s been unavoidable—conversations begin with baited pauses, and by the end, everyone is complaining about what this all means. “I’ve never seen meetings get taken over by politics,” says Liebel. “But that’s what happened last week. There’s downside risk for all the companies that need to recruit great engineers.”