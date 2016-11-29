The Privatized City Where Everything Is Tolled

This article is part of our seven-part series on the future of cities under President-elect Trump, for which we asked experts in urban planning, city surveillance, and social reform to describe the city they imagine under the policies of the new administration.

We don’t know how President-elect Donald Trump will bring back lost manufacturing jobs, how he plans to register Muslims living in America, or how he’ll pay for that wall.

But Trump’s nascent administration has been comparatively clear on one thing: his infrastructure plan. In the best-articulated idea of his entire candidacy, Trump suggested that private industry will rebuild our infrastructure. These businesses will receive large tax breaks and revenue rights to rebuild our roads and bridges, to operate our public transportation, to fix water lines, and to improve city buildings.

What does a city run by private corporations look like? It’s a city where nearly every aspect of life is tolled.

“In an environment where public funding of infrastructure is dwindling, a probable outcome will be a rise in user fees like demand-based pricing for roads or utility fees,” says Stephen Engblom, senior vice president at private infrastructure conglomerate AECOM. “This will be necessary as privately funded infrastructure will require these payments to pay for the investment.”

Want to visit that park? It’s not worth the overages.

Urbanist journalist Greg Lindsay imagines a darker scenario in which all public transit is handed over to private corporations. Imagine Uber running trains with surge pricing on your way to work each morning. Individual neighborhoods might be tolled on entry, effectively cutting off parts of the city to people without the means to pay. Consider having to pay $2.50 every time you go shopping in Tribeca or commute to your job in SoHo—perhaps through an RFID-powered deduction system that tolls users seamlessly across the city.

Such changes would put painful financial pressure even for middle-class city residents, and create deeper schisms within cities that are already socially and economically segregated. (In a very real panic of evaporating federal funding, the Chicago Transit Authority is currently trying to rush through a $2.1 billion grant before Inauguration Day.) “It’s hard for me to come up with deals that are win-win-win,” says Lindsay. “I personally can’t find an example where the will of the people has been done by [private investors].”