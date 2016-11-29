The Surveillance City That’s Always Watching You

This article is part of our seven-part series on the future of cities under President-elect Trump, for which we asked experts in urban planning, city surveillance, and social reform to describe the city they imagine under the policies of the new administration.

From George Orwell’s fictional 1984 to real examples like North Korea’s prison camps, Americans have long feared the consequences of living in a malevolent surveillance state. But to many experts, such a dystopia is looking less like fiction and more like an imminent reality.

Through my interviews, three separate subjects compared the future of the American city–unprompted–to a panopticon.

The panopticon was a theoretical building envisioned by social theorist Jeremy Bentham in the late 18th century. Bentham imagined a circular jail, in which a single watchman could observe everyone, and yet no one knew if they were being observed. As a result, Bentham reasoned, inmates would always have to act as if they were being watched.

“Now it’s much easier to stop mass protests before they start.”

Similarly, experts believe that the smart city of today, loaded with surveillance cameras and facial recognition systems, could become a panopticon in the hands of the Trump administration. People would live in fear of an all-seeing government that’s using city infrastructure to surveil them.

“I’m very concerned about civil liberty and privacy issues. We’ve been trying to get the government to cut back on collecting information about people in many different contexts. And in the past, I don’t think people realized that we could end up with a leader who believes his opponent should be put in jail,” says Jennifer Lynch, senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “So we’ve already created this infrastructure in our country where we rely on a lot of data collection, because we thought we would live in the kind of meritocracy we’d lived in for the last eight years, and now things are potentially very different.”

The specifics of surveillance vary from city to city, but facial recognition already affects 117 million Americans. But groups like the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office–which oversees St. Petersburg and Clearwater, Florida–are already tapping DMV mugshots to run 8,000 monthly searches on 7 million Florida drivers–all without a warrant. That’s worrisome at the local level, but the data being collected is often legally viewable by the U.S. government, too. Such technology would allow tracking of Muslims, immigrants, or any other individual or group at odds with the Trump administration. And if this local tracking couples with federal databases working together for the first time, all sorts of panoptic scenarios are possible.