Shop The Aha X Fast Company Holiday Pop-Up

Co.Design’s annual Innovation By Design competition honors the best design of the year. Now, Fast Company is teaming up with the design marketplace Aha on a holiday pop-up shop featuring the work of select honorees.

Items represent some of the most thoughtful, creative design of the past two years, and include a gamer kit that lets your build your own handheld console ($100), a solar light that doubles as a phone charger ($86), and an oil filter that’s designed to last a lifetime ($109-$249).

See more below or start shopping here.

Humangear Gobites

Designed in collaboration with the product consultancy Lunar, Gobites is a durable, portable utensil set ($25.49). It was a 2015 Finalist for Product Design.

The TMA-2 Modular Headphone System

These headphones, by AIAIAI Kilo Design, can be configured 360 different ways ($225). They were a 2015 Finalist for Product Design.

The S300 Portable Solar Lantern

This d.light solar lantern doubles as a phone charger ($86). D.light’s A1 model was a 2016 Finalist for Social Good and Products.

Cubetto

Primo Toys’s Cubetto is a wooden robot and game that teaches kids to code ($225). It was a 2016 Finalist for Products.