Shop The Aha X Fast Company Holiday Pop-Up

Co.Design’s annual Innovation By Design competition honors the best design of the year. Now, Fast Company is teaming up with the design marketplace Aha on a holiday pop-up shop featuring the work of select honorees.
Items represent some of the most thoughtful, creative design of the past two years, and include a gamer kit that lets your build your own handheld console ($100), a solar light that doubles as a phone charger ($86), and an oil filter that’s designed to last a lifetime ($109-$249).
See more below or start shopping here.
Humangear Gobites
Designed in collaboration with the product consultancy Lunar, Gobites is a durable, portable utensil set ($25.49). It was a 2015 Finalist for Product Design.
The TMA-2 Modular Headphone System
These headphones, by AIAIAI Kilo Design, can be configured 360 different ways ($225). They were a 2015 Finalist for Product Design.
The S300 Portable Solar Lantern
This d.light solar lantern doubles as a phone charger ($86). D.light’s A1 model was a 2016 Finalist for Social Good and Products.
Cubetto
Primo Toys’s Cubetto is a wooden robot and game that teaches kids to code ($225). It was a 2016 Finalist for Products.
Google OnHub
Designed by Whipsaw, the OnHub delivers reliable Wi-Fi in a sleek package ($199). It was a 2016 Finalist for Products.
Hubb Lifetime Oil Filter
Also designed by Whipsaw, the Hubb oil filter is designed to last a lifetime by replacing wasteful paper filters ($109-$249). It was a 2016 Winner for Products.
X Swimwear
Buy a tote ($35) or bag to protect your wet swimsuit ($40) from Unreasonable Women, makers of the bathing suit brand X Swimwear. X Swimwear was a 2016 Finalist for Products.
The Starry Station Touchscreen WiFi Router
Starry is a user-friendly touch-screen platform for managing internet at home ($299). It was a 2016 Finalist in User Experience and Products.FCS