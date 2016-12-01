Visit The Internet’s Dark Side At This Demented Apple Store

The space is sparse, decorated only by tables full of gadgets for you to play with. Employees wear all white. And in the back? A a few “ingeniouses” are ready to answer any questions you might have at the “bar.”

This new Nolita popup shop, which opened on Cyber Monday, isn’t Apple’s latest store. It’s actually an art installation called the Glass Room. Curated by Tactical Tech Collective (TTC) and Mozilla–yes, the same Mozilla behind the Firefox browser–the Glass Room is a collection of 54 pieces of art and technology, all of which feature a dark, humorous twist. The intent is not to sell you anything, but to get you to question your relationship with tech as a mindless consumer.

“We’re hoping there will be a moment of confusion for people who just walk in off the street,” says Stephanie Hankey, executive director at TTC. “There’s a brief moment of, ‘Am in a tech store or not?’ and we want to play with that brief moment of intrigue or confusion.”

The space may look beautiful, but its objects are meant make your stomach churn. An Unfitbit is a play on fitness tracking. It’s a Fitbit, attached to a metronome, that allows you to reach your fitness goals automatically. Funny! Yet it’s also an unsettling reminder that you can falsify your own data, and also that in some cases, insurance companies are tracking you with that information.

The Glass Room also features a mockup of the Fertility Chip–a project that’s sponsored through a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In development for a 2018 release, it’s an embeddable chip that can effectively turn on and off a woman’s fertility with a radio-signal-activated switch. Handy! And yet, it prompts the question, who is holding that fertility remote?

What might be my personal favorite project, the Online Shopping Center by Sam Levigne reads your mind to order you stuff online–a play on Amazon’s patent for a “predictive shopping” algorithm that ships you goods before you even order them.

Indeed, the Glass Room has a certain Black Mirror sensibility, putting a twist on consumer technologies we know and love, and in doing so, revealing the darker side of self-quantification and over-sharing.