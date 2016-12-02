Dyson’s Office Light Of The Future Runs For 22 Years

This is the Cu-Beam Duo, the latest invention out of Dyson. It’s intended to be the commercial light of the future. Sipping on just 90W of power, it can shine light directly onto a table for your work, or directly onto the ceiling for a pleasantly diffused ambiance. Or it can do both at the same time in any mix that you like. And the Cu-Beam Duo can do it for a long time. The light is rated to operate for 22 years without changing the bulbs–the quality of light is promised to never waiver–which Dyson hopes will make the fixture appealing to airports, offices, and other big commercial spaces.

But the secret of the light is that most of it isn’t a light. Rather than loading the system with hundreds of LED lights as many commercial fixtures do, there are only two LEDs at its core (one for up light, and one for down light) fitted with lenses to spread the luminance. Granted, they’re pretty huge for LEDs–each is about the size of a quarter–but they represent only a fraction of the 28-inch fixture.

Instead, most of that fixture is actually giant heatsink built to cool the lights. And as its inventor Jake Dyson learned at his last company, cool LEDs can run for a very long time.

While James Dyson is famous for selling the world on a better vacuum and other motorized inventions, his eldest son, Jake Dyson, has spent the last decade obsessed with lighting. It led Jake to develop the CSYS LED task light, a desk lamp that promised to run 40 to 50 years using a stock LED, without fading or discoloring like many LEDs do.

Its secret was to use a heat pipe–a long copper tube filled with a single drop of water that evaporates and condenses continuously. Heat pipes are generally used to cool computer processors, but Jake realized that since LEDs are really just microchips too, the same technique could be applied to lighting. It worked. Heatpipes allowed the CSYS to run at a lower temperature, protecting the bulb from damaging itself.

The previously released CSYS desk light.

As Jake puts it with a self-aware smile, before “generously” selling his small lighting studio to the multi-billion dollar Dyson in 2015, he’d been working on a new light. One that took the lessons of the CSYS and applied them to larger scale environments.