The Most Ingenious VR Controller Of The Year Is A Printed Piece Of Paper

I’m aiming a gun at balloons floating through a room. Zap. Zap. Zap. Pop. Pop. Pop. My head is stuck in a VR headset, but my hands aren’t using a video game controller, or even one of those fancy motion remotes from HTC or Oculus.

I’m holding a piece of paper that’s accurately dubbed a PaperStick. When I’d printed it out five minutes ago and and folded it up like a triangular tube, I honestly felt pretty silly. Here I was, a grown man, finding a USB cable, digging around for paper, making sure my inkjet still had ink left, all to print myself a piece a toy laser gun that, itself, resembled some cheap advertising that might be slipped below my car’s windshield:

Looked like a blast.

Then I slipped on my Google Cardboard headset, loaded the $2 Poppist VR Android app developed for the experience, and held the PaperStick where the phone’s camera would see it. Suddenly it transformed in my field of view into a digital weapon. I could tilt and aim the gun as if it were a real object. And pressing my thumb against the “AT” button pulled the trigger. Pop. Pop. Pop. Those balloons were dead.

Featured recently on Prosthetic Knowledge, PaperStick is being tracked by the camera, its large typography working much like one of those QR code-style gimmicks, where you look at a magazine cover or a dollar bill through your smartphone or computer’s webcam, and all of the sudden, it’s layered with 3D digital information. This sort of augmented reality was all the rage about four years ago–Sony even released a PS3 game based upon the idea called Eye Of Judgement–but this sort of augmented reality never caught on as anything more than a marketing gimmick because the interaction was so awkward: “Oh, so if I just hold my magazine up to my computer like this, maybe I could…” It simply makes no sense to look at a real object through another screen, because all of the satisfaction you get from real objects–direct manipulation–is once removed by your phone or tablet.

With PaperStick, I get a taste of what all of these silly augmented reality experiments could be when virtual reality moves that tablet screen from your hand and places it onto your face. Suddenly, any old piece of paper can be any object you imagine, held, swung, or thrown with satisfying tactility. Consider how you could print out a simple circle that your headset could transform into a colorful palette dripping with oil paints, or you could hold a random deck of Magic of Pokémon cards, but they’d come to life with real animated monsters in front of your eyes.

PaperStick has a lot of limitations. For one, it doesn’t work consistently. The PaperStick gun constantly disappears from your hand as tracking is lost. The South Korean developer Ko Jong-Min works independently, and it’s reasonable to assume that a larger team could iron out that kink. It also only recognizes gestures it can see. What do I mean by that? Well a more formally shaped PaperStick gun couldn’t be fit with a trigger because the camera wouldn’t see you pull it. That’s why its controls force your thumb to tap a virtual button in its view.