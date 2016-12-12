The Best Home Decor That Doesn’t Ruin The Environment

In the fight against climate change, every action helps, especially the everyday choices you make at the cash register. A study published earlier this year in the International Journal of Environmental Policy and Decision Making found that consumers are becoming more conscious about the carbon footprint of their products they buy and use. Considering that the building industry is responsible for over 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions and on top of that there’s the carbon footprint of all the stuff you buy to fill those buildings, now’s a great time to buy products that are friendlier to the environment at some point in their lifecycle, whether its in how they’re made or how they perform.

It feels good to give and receive gifts–less so when you think about how consumerism is degrading the environment. Scientists’ warnings about global warming-accelerated sea-level rise are is no longer theoretical. And a Trump administration all but ensures that the environment will place last among national priorities. This year many of us are looking for ways to be extra conscientious about what we buy.

There are a handful of traits savvy buyers can sleuth when trying to buy design that’s gentle on the environment. Look for locally made products (researchers have found that products manufactured in China have bigger carbon footprints than the same products fabricated elsewhere), items fabricated from up-cycled or reclaimed materials, and durable goods that won’t end up in a landfill any time soon. Secondhand finds are another smart bet. Independent designers and global manufacturers have been conducting remarkable experiments for conceptual products that have a smaller footprint than their conventional counterparts.

After learning that the leather industry wastes about 90% of its materials, Jorge Penadés designed a furniture series made from scraps compressed into a marble-esque finish. Meanwhile in Amsterdam, the studio Odd Matter created tables made from an aggregate of recycled plastic called Jesmonite. This philosophy of material invention is shared in StoneCycling, a Dutch building materials start-up that recently expanded into housewares. Adidas recently unveiled a pair of biodegradable sneakers, building on the eco-friendly theme it explored in its shoes made from ocean plastic–a material furniture designer Brodie Neill used in a bespoke table debuted at the London Design Festival this September.

In the spirit of mindful design, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite giftable home decor items that are a bit kinder on the Earth than conventional products.

Vases That Give Plastic Bottles A Second Life

Milanese designer Libero Rutilo came up with a clever way to repurpose plastic bottles: turn them into a vase with a gorgeous screw-on, 3D-printed, crochet-inspired shell. Using a bio-based substrate to fabricate the vases is gentler on the environment than a mass-produced plastic tchotchke. You have the option to buy the digital file (about $11) and 3D print it yourself, or you can send the file to a 3D printing company, like Shapeways (about $40), to have a physical object sent to your door.

tessapicks.com

A Table Lamp That Also Grows Plants

Growing your own food is one way to help avoid industrial agriculture, which often uses loads of pesticides and artificial fertilizers and requires a carbon-heavy distribution network. Tending a full garden isn’t realistic for most of us who live in cities, but a few herbs are doable. The Ambienta table lamp by Daniel Pouzet ($270) is part LED-illuminated table lamp and part hydroponic system that grows up to six plants. As an added bonus, the recipient will reap the psychological benefits of seeing greenery. Find the Ambienta lamp at MoMA Store.