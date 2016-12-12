This Is What London’s Bridge Light Art Project Will Look Like

London and San Francisco will soon have something in common: its bridges will be illuminated by the same American lighting guru.

The U.K. capital has been running a contest called Illuminated River recently, in an attempt to make its lovely old bridges a bit brighter after dark. And this week, it announced a winner: Leo Villareal, a New York artist who also composed San Francisco’s Bay Bridge spectacle. His partner is British architecture group Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands.

The winning design, called Current, will shade 17 bridges–and stretches between crossings–in various shades of orange, pink, and purples (as you can see from the video). The project submission describes “a kinetic program harnessing the universal power of light and inviting meaningful and accessible public engagement at the heart of London.”

The $25 million plan is privately funded, with half the money already raised. Construction work will take place next year. The interesting question is whether London and San Francisco will spur other cities to create their own light-shows on bridges. Is this the next design-y thing cities do to keep up with their international rivals?BS