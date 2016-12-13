Don’t Give Anyone “Smart” Crap This Year

I want you to close your eyes. (Metaphorically. Please keep reading.) Imagine a world with no friction. It’s a magical place, isn’t it? A place where your Dyson robot drives your kids to school and vacuums them clean on the way. A place where your Domino’s pizza is 3D-printed inside your refrigerator and all the cardboard it used to be delivered in builds sustainable prefab housing for refugees. A place where you don’t need a key to open your front door, the selfies take themselves, and all the hip, hilarious, but not-too-judgey friends you think you should have at this point in your life just sit down next to you at the Starbucks, matched algorithmically by latte preference.

But here’s the catch. That world does not exist. Nor will it exist in 5 or even 10 years, no matter what that Kickstarter video has promised you. So please, please, please do not buy your friends and family anything “smart” this year. Don’t buy a smart camera for their smart home. Don’t buy anyone a smartwatch. Definitely skip the smart water bottles, smart toaster ovens, smart locks, and smart assistants. I can promise you, luddite, you are not missing out on any revolution. It’s all still pretty darn dumb.

It’s easy to be seduced by smart products’ promise of mindless convenience. You just need to download 30 different apps to manage each of them. And make sure everything is charged. And did you get the firmware update? It’s all worth it for the problems these gadgets will solve, though. Indeed, the smart home industry seems to have a solution for even the most minute moments of friction in modern life:

Can’t find your keys in the morning? Try these Bluetooth fobs ($130 for an eight pack), which you can strap to your keys and everything else in your life that gets lost, whether it be your kids or your dog or your lifelong dreams. If you happen to misplace any of these objects, just open the app on your phone to find it . . . unless you also lost your phone.

Can’t bake a dessert? Ignore all of the kitchen tools you already own that pitifully disconnected members of society have used for thousands of years. Buy this $1,500 toaster oven instead, so you can stream those cookies burning from the couch.

Can’t understand what your phone is trying to tell you when it beeps or vibrates? Okay, wear this $195 ring that blinks on your finger when you have an upcoming appointment or call. It’s like a mood ring that only ever says, “Because I perpetually overstack my professional and personal commitments, I’m probably pretty stressed out right now.”

Can’t be bothered to swipe left on your phone to see the weather report or score of the big game? No problem. Wire your living room with Amazon’s $50 to $140 internet-connected microphones, which parse every word you say, so you can shout that request over everyone else talking in your home.