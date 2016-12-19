Beyond “Contemporary”: A Map Of Today’s Architectural Movements

History has a habit of identifying the dominant architectural movements of a time in very broad strokes: Beaux Arts, Victorian, Art Deco, Modernist, Post-Modern, and so on. Nuance is sacrificed in the name of simplicity, even though myriad sub-movements compose each stylistic or philosophical era.

One thing is abundantly clear: The work before and after the financial crisis of 2006-2008 is profoundly different.

To talk about architecture today, we use the categorically vague term “contemporary architecture,” since we don’t have the benefit of hindsight to analyze which practitioners turn out to be the most influential and which movements are the most significant. However, one thing is abundantly clear about today’s landscape: The work before and after the financial crisis of 2006-2008 is profoundly different. A new infographic by Alejandro Zaera-Polo, an architect and the embattled former dean of Princeton’s School of Architecture, attempts to categorize exactly how.

“During the last decade, there has been a growing interest within the architectural debate about the possibility of a political re-engagement of the discipline, a subject which had been remarkably absent from the disciplinary debate since the 1970s, but which seems to be back in the spotlight,” Zaera-Polo writes in an essay on ArchDaily that unpacks the dominant architectural themes of the past decade.

See the full graphic here. [Image: © Alejandro Zaera-Polo & Guillermo Fernandez Abascal via Architecture Daily

The infographic originally appeared in El Croquis, an architecture journal based in Spain, and includes 181 emerging firms placed into a spectrum of seven categories: “Activist” architects who focus mostly on community building projects funded by non-conventional strategies, like Urban Think Tank’s Metro Cable connecting informal communities in Caracas, Venezuela; “populist” architects who are trying to make their work more accessible and understandable to the public through how they’re presented and discussed, like BIG and its media-friendly diagrams; “new historicist” architects who use history to inform their work, like L.A. architects Johnson Marklee; “skeptics,” whose reaction to the financial crisis’s impact was to return to postmodernism’s playfulness; “material fundamentalist” architects who provide a tangible counterpoint to slick, glossy pre-crash architecture using tactile materials, like Smiljan Radic, who is known for his visceral structures; “austerity chic” architects who focus on process, like Asif Kahn ; and “techno-critical” architects, whose practices focus on speculative architecture, like Terreform One and its biotech-based design.

To map the firms on the circular diagram, Zaera-Polo and his research partner Guillermo Fernandez-Abascal estimated the political inclinations of each. The more closely a firm hews to a category, the closer it appears to the circumference. The more hybridized the firm’s approach, the closer it appears to the center.

This approach is not without its flaws, Zaera-Polo and Fernandez-Abscal admit. “The difficulties of locating the practices are evident: Some of the practices were often bridging non-adjacent categories, so they were difficult to locate,” they state in their essay. “Practices are not homogeneous and sometimes shift positions between projects and sometimes, between partners.” When they asked the 181 firms to locate themselves on the map (only 101 firms participated in the self assessment), 15% matched where Zaera-Polo and Fernandez-Abscal placed them, 20% placed themselves in a different position entirely, and 5% said they didn’t fit into any category at all.

It was a legendary diagram from Charles Jencks–an architectural historian and founder of the cancer charity Maggie’s Center–that first inspired El Croquis‘ writers. In 2000, Jencks attempted to distill the dominant architectural forces of the 20th century and chart their ebb and flow in what he famously called an “evolutionary tree”: