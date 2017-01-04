Dear Apple, Please Fix Boring Problems This Year

As anyone who drives knows, it’s easy to get a car to 60 mph, but tough to top 100 mph and nearly impossible to break 200 mph. Yet to the driver inside a car, the thought is always, “what’s another 20 mph on the speedometer?” It’s hard to appreciate that the engine is already sweating to get you going this fast–that maintaining speed takes work, too.

Losing the baseline computer business could have a ripple effect across Apple’s other products, of course. Anyone who is compelled to trade in an Apple product for a discount on a Surface seems more likely to toss their iPhone for Android, too. But even more so, Apple’s computer business is the canary in the coal mine. It’s demonstrating how, in pursuit of the future–that next iPhone-sized paradigm–the company is forgetting to address all the lingering issues across its wide product line. Apple, in 2017, please fix the deep and impactful problems that affect your users on a daily basis. Even if they’re boring. My iPhone doesn’t talk to my Macbook any better than it did in 2008. Sure, I can sync my contacts wirelessly now. But iOS and OS X continue to be two distinct ecosystems that would prefer to pretend the other didn’t exist. If you’re not going to combine them, could you at least get them working together better than they do right now? Siri is still just a parlor trick. She should be the portal to anything I want to do in my life. And she needs to be a whole lot smarter. I can look up the bad weather on my own. I need a personal assistant to spot the resulting plane delay, contact the airline company ASAP, and have an Uber waiting outside at just the right time to leave for my new flight. I don’t think you know how your UI is supposed to work, so how should I know how your UI is supposed to work? Your UI lacks a logical consistency, and Force Touch on iPhones proves this as well as anything. The core technology is fantastic, yet, I have no idea when I can press into something and when I can’t. Sometimes you signal, and sometimes you don’t. Are you trying to hide interactions or surface them? I don’t think you know how your UI is supposed to work, so how should I know how your UI is supposed to work?

