Can Design Turn The Outline Into A New Model For Media?

The news website, spearheaded by The Verge’s co-founder Josh Topolsky and launched in December, aims to be a digital-first destination for content. The text-heavy site looks like a hybrid of a print magazine and a Geocities blog. It’s an eyeful–a carefully-designed eyeful–with a gritty, net-inspired aesthetic meant to show readers that it’s different from everything else out there. A flying saucer icon rests on the corner of every article. There’s a squiggly, animated line below every headline. Highlighted content is surrounded by graphic clipart, drop-shadows galore. Each page assaults the eyes with dozens of colors and fonts. It’s a purely digital visual language, derived from decades of internet culture.

The Outline is a new media experiment, and it looks like no other news site around. It’s strategically designed to use this eye-popping web aesthetic to bolster attention and loyalty. Will it translate that into a thriving media business? I tried to find out.

Back in August, Topolsky told Poynter that the site is meant for a limited audience; he wanted to create content that will be interesting and engaging and not just crank out endless posts in the hope that it will attract eyeballs. “How do you be interesting?” he asked. “How do you make them curious, how do you engage them?”

Topolsky hired the digital creative firm Code and Theory to create the site. They’ve worked together for years–Code and Theory designed The Verge and Engadget, and most recently redesigned Bloomberg Businessweek (all three of which Topolsky worked at). According to Code and Theory’s co-founder, Dan Gardner, the two have obsessively riffed for years about what the future of media will look like. The core question Gardner and Topolsky were battling with? “How am I going to resonate and identify this as The Outline not just a random piece of content?”

Microsoft’s clippy, space aliens, weird text borders. It could easily double as an X-Files AngelFire fan site from 1997.

The Outline’s answer seems to lie in its design, which it’s betting on to bring back loyal readers and differentiate it from its competitors. I asked Gardner what, design-wise, The Outline is doing that’s different from other websites. “Media, companies–even digital media companies like Huffington Post or Vox Media… or BuzzFeed–[have] learned to do what they do very well,” he says, which is “[grabbing] traffic through individual stories.” What’s been lost, he says, is “differentiation between that storytelling.”

That begins with the content itself, but also how it’s conveyed through the design. Gardner goes on, “You could almost do a test right now; pull up with any random website and the components of that story are the same. The format is almost exactly the same.” Digital audiences expect the same thing from websites, whether they’re the New York Times, BuzzFeed, or Breitbart. Instead, the duo wanted to tell stories in a multitude of ways on The Outline. “You may see a story in 15 to 20 words,” he says. “You may see a story in one word.” What he wants is a way for the team to think about “the best way to articulate” a story. The Outline has text stories, shorter visual stories, and some audio projects too (one of the first things it produced was a podcast about the HBO show “Westworld”). Gardner says The Outline wants to employ endless forms of unique storytelling in the future, including video.