The Hidden Inequality Of America’s Street Design

Urban design has a long history of perpetuating racial and economic inequality , and the burden of bad streets is still being disproportionately borne by underserved populations. According to a new report, pedestrians in the United States have a higher risk of being killed by cars if they’re people of color, aged 65 or older, uninsured, or from a low-income household.

The report, called “Dangerous by Design 2016,” is authored by the National Complete Streets Coalition, a working group within the nonprofit Smart Growth America, which supports socially equitable, environmentally responsible, and economically healthy urban design strategies. The report focuses on designing streets for multi-modal transportation, and ranks every state and more than 100 major metropolitan areas by what it calls the Pedestrian Danger Index, or PDI, which assesses the likelihood of a car hitting a pedestrian by comparing the rate of pedestrian deaths in an area to the rate of people who walk to work. (SGA calls this the best available measure of how many people are likely to be out walking every day.)

“The leading goal is equity in implementation for all avenues of transportation,” says Emiko Atherton, director of the National Complete Streets Coalition. “It really is about not only treating everyone equitably, but also encouraging departments of transportation to focus on the most underserved.”

Put simply: Bad street design is disproportionately impacting historically marginalized groups in America.

This year, as in past editions of the report, the most dangerous places for pedestrians are often found in Sunbelt states that experienced a substantial boom in the postwar era (aka the interstate era). “Our roadway system was really built post-WWII with one vehicle in mind,” Atherton says. “The federal highway systems and state roads were designed for moving cars, not people.”

Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Arizona top the list of most dangerous states for pedestrians. The worst cities for pedestrian safety are all in Florida, with the Cape Coral-Fort Meyers metropolitan area at the top of the list followed by the Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Jacksonville, and Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond areas. (The “safest” areas are Colorado Springs, Colorado; Portland, Maine; Madison, Wisconsin; the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area in Massachusetts/New Hampshire; and Provo, Utah.)

But this edition of the report focused on more than just the geography of the most dangerous places for pedestrians. It also delved into the social justice, public health, and economic equity issues surrounding urban design. Put simply: Bad street design is disproportionately impacting historically marginalized groups in America. SGA’s findings bring a renewed sense of urgency the problem–and another reason to focus on designing safer streets.

The study found a correlation between the Pedestrian Danger Index and race, median income, age, and insurance. For example, non-white individuals are overrepresented in pedestrian deaths in 42 out of 49 states and D.C. Native Americans represent just 0.7% of the U.S. population, but they account for 2.7% of pedestrian deaths; African-Americans are 12.2% of the total population but 19.3% of pedestrian deaths. White non-Hispanics compose 62.8% of the population but only 53.1% of pedestrian deaths. SGA’s study also found a correlation between a metropolitan area’s median income and PDI: the lower the income, the higher the PDI.