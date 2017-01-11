In Miami, They’re Turning Part Of A Major Road Into A Park

In the middle of a busy eight-lane street in downtown Miami, a new pop-up park is now temporarily home to a fire pit, exercise stations, a dog park, bike-share bikes, and movie screenings with free empanadas.

The goal of the three-week experiment: to prove to residents in a car-centric city that it makes sense to permanently redesign Biscayne Boulevard to become more pedestrian-friendly.

“I think that it’s a much-needed change that people didn’t know they needed,” says Miami Downtown Development Authority chairman Ken Russell. “This goes against some of the traditional parts of the auto-centric mindset, and we’re trying to shift that paradigm.”

Over the past 15 years, the population in the downtown area has grown nearly 150%. Many of the new residents are millennials who value public space, but little public space exists.

There is, however, quite a bit of road space and parking. The temporary intervention replaced three blocks of parking in the street’s median, covering parking spots with mulch, paint, and turf to turn it into a promenade. During the three-week experiment, two lanes of southbound traffic will temporarily replace some of that parking and serve as a dedicated bus lane.

The city wants to build support for a much larger project called Biscayne Green, which would convert two lanes of traffic each way into bike lanes and transit-only lanes. Parking spots in the median would be permanently converted to public space, while new parking on the sides of the street would help buffer sidewalks from traffic. With a narrower road, the street would also be shorter to cross.

To create the political will for such a major change, the Downtown Development Authority thought it made sense to start with a demonstration.