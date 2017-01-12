This Open-Source Brand Is Nothing But Three Keystrokes

If you’ve ever seen a branding brief, you know what a new logo looks like. It’s not just a picture. It’s pages of explanations. Close-up images of the slightest curvature on a wordmark. It’s packaged as extremely precious, because it not only represents a company, it represents its ego.

Dotdot, a new brand built by Wolff Olins for the internet of things consortium Zigbee, is as disposable as a cocktail napkin. And what does it look like?

:||

That.

Dotdot is what Zigbee is calling its new, open-source internet of things language that connects the smart toaster to the smart lightbulb to the smart refrigerator. Inspired by the dots and dashes of the original electronic language, Morse code, the Dotdot brand does not live as a conventional PDF or Illustrator file. It’s actually a code string on Github that renders the logo on web pages in CSS. It’s also producible for print and other materials by simply using two open-source characters from Google’s universal font project. So to recreate the logo perfectly, all anyone has to do is download a free font and type two symbols. Done.

But really, Dotdot is just a colon and two slashes that’s agnostic of any brand standards–it’s a series of glyphs that can be typed in any messenger or tweet. The biggest difference between texting the logo to a friend and rendering it on a web page is that it’s rotated 90 degrees. That’s about it.

“We talked a lot about how language exists, because we were designing a mark for language. One of the ideas was, how is language evolving? Clearly it’s becoming more pictographic,” says Forest Young, head of design at Wolff Olins San Francisco. “[Choosing] the emoticon language was less so to create something that was cute or very now than something that was referencing the way language is evolving today and may be hacked or forked tomorrow.”