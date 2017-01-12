Designing A Science Museum For The Post-Truth World

With its forthcoming renovation and addition scheduled to open in 2020, the American Museum of Natural History in New York is on a mission to become the world’s science lab. “In a post-truth world, understanding science has never been more urgent,” Ellen Futter, the museum’s president, told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.

More than 5 million people of all ages and all walks of life visit the museum on the Upper West Side every year, and the institution views itself as one of the first lines of defense in a newly science-skeptical world. Both Michelle Obama and President Obama stressed the importance of education in their farewell addresses; meanwhile, the incoming administration has denied decades of sound climate science. The Museum of Natural History’s mission has never felt more vital.

On Wednesday, Neil deGrasse Tyson–director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History, astrophysicist, and the scientific world’s biggest cheerleader–offered a poignant comment on why the new museum’s design and approach to communication has so much potential and is so necessary. “When I see these plans, I see a facility that will continue this very potent tradition of not only teaching people what science is, and how and why it works, but also influencing people emotionally and psychologically, recognizing ‘oh my gosh, this is the natural world to which we are embedded and we are a part.'”

The five-story, $340 million addition–formally named the Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation–is being masterminded by Chicago-based architects Studio Gang and Ralph Appelbaum Associates, a New York-based firm specializing in exhibition and museum planning. The design embodies the museum’s ambition to become an avenue for discovery–an institution that makes scientific research transparent, that becomes a hub for public education, and that leaves visitors of all ages excited, inspired, and curious about the natural world. Through architecture that encourages exploration, and interactive exhibitions that use new digital tools like VR, AR, and digital imaging, the museum aspires not just to be a display of science, but an invitation to experience science.

One wall in the atrium is populated with more than 3 million items from the museum’s collections.

“You can really see this natural evolution of museums being essentially big boxes filled with educational stuff and collections to now–museums that are seamless with storytelling and seamless with the narrative that they offer,” said Ralph Appelbaum, founder of Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

If there’s an overarching narrative to the Gilder Center, it’s that of visualizing the unseen: far-off galaxies, the behavior of insects, the microscopic organisms populating our oceans, even the systems inside our bodies. Studio Gang riffed on that notion with a sublimely sculptural architectural language that appears to have been created through eons of exposure to the natural world (the building is a dead ringer for the slot caves of the famed Antelope Canyon). It’s almost as if the addition is a stone outcropping of the Earth itself, carved by the climate over the millennia.

“I’m really inspired by landscape, which serves as such an important historical record of our ever-changing planet,” architect Jeanne Gang, Studio Gang’s founder and principal, said at the briefing. “Slot canyons, riverbeds, glaciers–these are all spatial landscapes that reveal the natural-history record through their textures and patterns. They allow us to perceive the geological processes that created them.”