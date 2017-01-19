Are Voice-Controlled Homes The Future, Or A Gimmick?

The smart home has been a mainstay of consumer electronics for the past few years, but the tone of awestruck breathlessness that surrounded it in its nascent days is changing, settling into a side-eyed skepticism as much of this technology has failed to prove its utility. This year, the introduction of voice-controlled interfaces into the smart home signaled another evolution of the industry—one still facing many hurdles.

“The Disney analogy is that there’s a talking clock, a talking candlestick. I want us to move it up to another level.”

“[Smart homes are] turning out to be very organic,” says software and experience designer Mark Rolston, founder of design consultancy Argodesign, which has been working in the smart home sphere since its genesis. Now that companies like Google and Amazon have made their virtual assistants compatible with third-party companies and products, smart home accessories are diversifying much faster. Voice assistants smooth the smart home’s user experience, too; instead of putting down thousands of dollars to connect your entire house at once using software like Control 4, voice assistants like Siri and Alexa are functioning as operating systems for the home, as the Wall Street Journal puts it. They allow you to buy new products at your own pace—an Echo one year, Hue lighting and a Nest thermostat the next, all controlled by the same voice assistant.

The overwhelming wave of voice-controlled smart home gadgets suggests they’re on the way to ubiquity. Yet voice control hasn’t “solved” the smart home. Most of these products are in their early stages, and lack some of the features that AI promises. It’s also unclear if many users actually want a voice-controlled home. As New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac put it in a recent article, “I’m of the mind that nothing in my house should talk to me except humans and one day possibly my dog.”

I spoke with Rolston at the epicenter of smart home hype–the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas–to discuss some of the challenges that remain before the smart home becomes truly intelligent.

Voice assistants make it easier for the average person to control her connected devices, and, eventually, purchasing a connected camera, oven, or fridge could be as easy as making sure it’s compatible with the voice assistant of your choice. From an industry standpoint, it’s easier than ever for appliance manufacturers to make smart products merely by pairing up with these tech companies.

All that ease could come at a price, though. While market forces support tech companies playing nicely together at the moment, the market could change. “The challenge is it’s a lot of Scotch tape,” says Rolston. “It’s kind of a handshake agreement that these things work together.” The risk is that Google, for instance, could turn around and decide to be ultra-selective about what Nest is compatible with. “It wouldn’t be good for them in the end, but certainly short-term moves like that happen all the time,” says Rolston.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be done to ensure that the market congeniality will continue apace, besides hope that compatibility is as beneficial to tech companies as it is to the makers of home appliances and, ultimately, the users.