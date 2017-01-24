How Some Architects Are Protesting The AIA–By Leaving It

The deadline for architects to pay membership dues to their national professional organization, the American Institute of Architects, came and went on January 15. It was the first time since the AIA released a controversial statement in support of Donald Trump that members had to decide whether to renew their membership. And for some, it was a chance to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the organization–by declining.

[Photo: arsenisspyros/iStock]

After the conciliatory tone of AIA, CEO Robert Ivy’s letter on November 9 addressing the Trump administration on behalf of members, some architects announced they would not renew their membership to the organization and urged others to follow suit. It’s still unknown how many architects followed through with the action since memberships don’t officially lapse until March 31; the AIA has said it will not have 2017 figures to release until early April.

In the meantime, Co.Design spoke with three architects, each of whom has been a vocal critic of the AIA’s response to the new administration, about whether they renewed their memberships. All three had different answers and different reasoning, but seemed to agree that, even before the election controversy, the AIA was not proving its worth to the architecture community. Unfortunate as the circumstances may be, this November’s upheaval brought about an opportunity for architects and the AIA to redefine the organization’s role in today’s world.

[Photo: trekandshoot/iStock]

As those following the debacle will know, the original statement from the AIA caused a flood of criticism from the architecture community, which responded with letters, press releases, and social media posts—criticism that two apologies from Ivy did little to quash. For many, not renewing their membership was a clear way to send a message to the current leadership that they were unhappy about the letter and subsequent fallout. But for others, remaining united under the AIA umbrella, rather than letting their community fracture, seemed like the necessary route toward effective change.

It’s important to note that it is not unusual for the AIA to issue a statement in response to presidential elections. In November, the architecture news website Archinect examined the letters the organization released in 2008 and 2012 after the election of President Obama to determine if the AIA had responded objectively differently. They found that while the two previous letters were also essentially form letters expressing to the incoming administration that the AIA will work with it, they were more specific in laying out specific policies the AIA supported—such as efforts to make federal buildings less reliant on fossil fuels, or enacting tax policies that support small businesses.

“It should have been a strong letter of protest and disagreement,” says Toshiko Mori.

Trump’s administration gave the current AIA CEO, Ivy, little by way of specifics to respond to. Yet architects angered by the letter and its blanket support of the then-president-elect had no trouble being precise about where their values differed from Trump’s. They pointed toward Trump’s promise to build a wall along the border with Mexico, his characterization of climate change as a “hoax,” and the Trump organization’s history of discrimination in its properties and alleged fleecing of architects and contractors as running counter to the architecture community’s core values. Some framed their opposition as being based on a professional support of fundamental human and civil rights, and a belief that Trump’s approach to design actively hurts people.

Not only did the AIA’s letter gloss over these deeply divisive issues to pledge commitment to “working with President-elect Trump to address the issues our country faces”—it also did so on their behalf. “It should have been a strong letter of protest and disagreement,” says architect Toshiko Mori, a professor at Harvard and the principle of her eponymous firm. “It should have stated a leadership role of AIA in assisting to define what infrastructure means and how to proceed to implement and improve it.” Still, Mori’s firm renewed its membership to the AIA because she believes that a united architecture community will be stronger than a divided one. Ultimately, she says, the benefit of the AIA is that it is a broad, national platform, and architects should use it to challenge the new administration’s destructive policies.