If You Talk To This Story, The Characters Will Listen

I’ve flown starships. I’ve fired grenade launchers. I’ve won NBA championships. And I’ve played more than my fair share of Solitaire. But as video games make their way into virtual reality, and imaginary worlds are more immersive than ever before , there’s still one thing I’ve never done in a video game: I’ve never actually talked.

Thirty years of video game playing later, and I’m still the perpetual silent protagonist, body rendered with every imaginable muscle save for a tongue. Numinous Games–the same studio that developed the heartbreaking, autobiographical “game” That Dragon, Cancer–is challenging this with a new title developed for Google’s Daydream VR platform, Untethered. Its first episode is $5, available now.

Featured recently on Creative Applications, Untethered places you inside the DJ booth of a small-town radio station. As you swivel in your chair, you can point the Daydream’s motion remote to play records, queue up commercials, and listen to messages left on the answering machine. The voice of an offscreen friend, the radio producer Rick, shoots the shit with you, while ensuring that you’re staying on task.

Like any VR experience, it’s a highly visual game. Glance around the room, and you’ll appreciate fine details of the mise en scene, like the pencils some bored DJ before you had javelined into the ceiling. But it’s the audio experience that will get you hooked over a slowly unfolding storyline. Modeled after radio shows like Prairie Home Companion, a mix of music, sketches, and personal confessions plays over a series of speakers piping into the audio booth.

And yet the real interactive breakthrough happens when the microphone’s red light comes on, and you’re met with a void of on-air silence that can only be filled with your voice. You have to read scripts for commercial breaks, an emergency broadcast–and you even have to fill the awkward gaps of silence with the strange folks who call into a radio station to share their stories on air.

“We think talking to your game and having it talk back is a really exciting idea,” says head writer Amy Green. “Video game players will almost universally tell you that what they love about the medium is that they can enter the story as a character. In our mind, characters speak. They don’t just choose written on-screen text responses from multiple-choice options.”

While the studio is using Google’s Cloud Speech platform to detect what you say and display it on screen, the game doesn’t actually take what you say into account (though future episodes might)–just that you speak, or you don’t. The phone’s onboard microphone hears your voice, which is ironic. In a world of expensive VR rigs, with infrared-tracking base stations to follow hand movement with extreme fidelity, Untethered‘s UI breakthrough is that it’s using a smartphone’s microphone.