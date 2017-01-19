How To Make The Perfect Protest Sign

On Saturday, the Women’s March on Washington is expected to bring more than 200,000 people to the capital to protest the newly inaugurated President Trump. In other parts of the country and across the world, 616 cities will be holding their own marches in solidarity, bringing the number of marchers up to 1,364,010 and counting.

Another example of combining image and slogan—one that, in this case, employs more cleverness than shock value—is an image from 1973 that combines a popular slogan worn on buttons by supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment, along with Grant Wood’s 1930 painting American Gothic. In it, the surly looking farmer’s wife is holding a protest sign adorned with “ERA Yes.” Take another lesson from this image and don’t be afraid to get meta with your protest signs. Stick With A Symbol On the other hand, sometimes a sign is more impactful with no text at all. Symbols in particular play a powerful role in protest movements, as most iconically exemplified by the peace sign. The peace sign was designed in 1958 by British artist Gerald Holtom for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) for its first major march in England. The symbol—a combination of the semaphore signals for the letters “N” and “D”—was adopted by antiwar activists and then used to represent the counterculture movement in the U.S. and around the world. It all began with one protest poster. From See Red Women’s Workshop: Feminist Posters. [Image: via Four Corners Books In the feminist movement, the symbol for the female sex is often used in protest art in ways that are both graphically resonant and easy to adapt. Women in the 1970s put the “fight the power” fist–historically a symbol of black power and racial justice activism–inside of the female symbol to represent inclusiveness in the movement. The Women’s March, which has also been criticized for not being inclusive to all in the feminist movement, particularly in its initial stages—uses the symbology of the fist in its official branding. Other protest art in the ’60s and ’70s put the equal sign inside of the female symbol, to stand for equality. For the upcoming march, carrying on this tradition can be as easy as subbing in a female signal for the “q” or an “o” in any text-based signage. [Image: via Four Corners Books Speak To The Issues As Heller points out, many of history’s most memorable protest graphics play to people’s emotions. But posters that are too incendiary or too emotional run the risk of being tossed off as empty rhetoric, particularly to people on the other side of the issue who are more prone to oppose your message already. Posters like “F*ck Trump” and “Not My President” at the protests the day after the election were poignant displays of people’s anger and disillusion. But on Saturday, it will be over two months since the election, the man will be sworn in, and, as dispiriting as you may find it, Donald J. Trump will be your president. Now is the time to take action and show support for specific values and policies you believe in, be they equal pay, right to decisions about your own body, or a visible opposition to defunding of Planned Parenthood.

